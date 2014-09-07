Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have played themselves out of the playoff race, but they could be a major pest to the contending teams down the stretch. The Rays look to complete a three-game sweep when they host the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after giving up only two runs in the first two contests. Tampa Bay is starting to get contributions from 2013 AL Rookie of the Year Wil Myers, who has nine hits the last six games, and an RBI in Saturday’s 3-2 victory.

Baltimore leads the second-place New York Yankees by 8½ games in the AL East after two disappointing efforts in Tampa Bay, where it had won five of six before Friday. The Orioles have struggled with injuries of late, but slugger Chris Davis is starting to warm up with eight hits - including two homers - in 25 at-bats over the last seven games. Steve Pearce (abdominal strain) returned to the Baltimore lineup Saturday after missing seven contests.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (12-8, 3.83 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 3.74)

Norris is 4-1 over his last seven outings, including six scoreless innings to beat Cincinnati on Tuesday. The 29-year-old California native allowed four runs over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Aug. 28 and is 1-2 in six games (five starts) with a 4.35 ERA lifetime against them. David DeJesus (8-for-15, three homers) and James Loney (11-for-21) have given Norris problems.

Hellickson is winless in five starts, has been charged with 14 runs over 19 innings in his last four outings and served up three homers in his previous two. The Iowa native gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings versus Norris and the Orioles on Aug. 28. Adam Jones is 16-for-44 with four homers against Hellickson, who is 9-4 with a 3.38 ERA in 18 appearances (16 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore RF Nick Markakis needs one multi-hit game to reach 50 for the sixth season and join Eddie Murray as the only two players to accomplish the feat in club history.

2. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria collected 22 RBIs in his last 23 games and leads the team with 82.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy, who has been struggling with back spasms, was rested Saturday and could be back for Sunday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Rays 4