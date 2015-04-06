Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to start over on Opening Day after their first sub .500 season since 2007 when they host the Baltimore Orioles to begin a three-game series Monday. Kevin Cash makes his managerial debut for the Rays with several new players on the roster and an injury-depleted pitching staff while Baltimore starts its quest for a third trip to the playoffs in four years with several key performers unavailable.

The Orioles will be without shortstop J.J. Hardy (shoulder), outfielder David Lough (hamstring) and catcher Matt Wieters (elbow), but get a healthy Manny Machado back at third base. Machado was limited to 82 games due to injuries a year ago and will need to take up some of the slack on offense with the loss of Nick Markakis and Nelson Cruz. Tampa Bay traded versatile Ben Zobrist while John Jaso, Asdrubal Cabrera, Steven Souza and Rene Rivera were added to the offense. Cash must be creative in the first 4-to-6 weeks with three key starting pitchers and closer Jake McGee out due to injuries.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (2014: 13-6, 3.34 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2014: 10-9, 3.33)

Tillman gets the Opening Day nod after establishing himself as a top-of-the-rotation starter the last two seasons, throwing at least 200 innings in each while going 29-13. The 26-year-old Californian was 8-1 on the road in 2014 with a 4.31 ERA while registering a 2.54 ERA at home with a 5-5 mark. Rays third baseman Evan Longoria is batting .394 with five homers against Tillman, who was 2-0 in three starts against Tampa Bay last season with a 1.71 ERA.

With starters Alex Cobb, Drew Smyly and Matt Moore recovering from injuries, Archer gets the ball first for the Rays after recording season highs with 10 wins and 194 2/3 innings last year. The 26-year-old struck out 173 in 2014 and must work on limiting the walks (72) to allow his electric stuff to get him to the next level. Archer struggled in two starts against the Orioles last season, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA while allowing a .404 batting average.

WALK OFFS

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis will be eligible for Tuesday’s contest after serving the last of a 25-game suspension for the use of amphetamines.

2. Tampa Bay LF Desmond Jennings had a team-high 20 hits and batted .435 in spring training.

3. Orioles LHP Zach Britton hopes to follow up an outstanding first season as the closer when he had 37 saves in 41 opportunities with a 1.65 ERA.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Orioles 2