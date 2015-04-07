Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Baltimore Orioles led the majors in home runs the last two seasons and showed no reason they can’t do it again after belting three on Opening Day. The Orioles could get more power back in the lineup as Chris Davis is eligible to return from a 25-game suspension for his use of amphetamines Tuesday when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays in the second of a three-game series.

Davis led the majors with 53 blasts in 2013 before dropping to 26 a year ago and Baltimore hopes he can make up for some of the power lost when 2014 home run champ Nelson Cruz left through free agency. Ryan Flaherty, Alejandro De Aza and Steve Pearce homered Monday in the Orioles’ 6-2 victory to spoil Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash’s debut. The Rays also lost leadoff hitter John Jaso for at least a few days after he sprained his left wrist sliding into second base in the first inning. Evan Longoria belted a home run for Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (2014: 16-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (2014: 1-1, 4.50)

Chen comes in off the best of his three seasons in the majors, walking only 35 in 185 2/3 innings and posting an ERA under 4.00 for the first time. The 29-year-old native of Taiwan also pitched well in the spring while boasting a 2.45 ERA in 18 1/3 frames with 10 strikeouts and one walk. James Loney is 4-of-13 with a pair of doubles against Chen, who is 3-4 with a 3.26 ERA all time versus the Rays – 1-1 and 3.67 in five starts last season.

Karns gets a chance with three key members of the rotation on the disabled list after throwing 23 1/3 solid innings during spring training. The 27-year-old Texas Tech product had one great start with seven scoreless innings versus Toronto and one rough outing, allowing six runs in five frames against the Chicago White Sox, last season with the Rays. Davis is 2-of-2 with a homer versus Karns, who gave up three runs in 4 1/3 innings against Baltimore while with Washington in 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rays had only nine players on their Opening Day roster that started the 2014 season with the team.

2. Baltimore OF Travis Snider, acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason, had three hits and two RBIs in his debut for the team.

3. Tampa Bay LHP Drew Smyly (shoulder) is scheduled to make his first rehabilitation start Thursday for the Class A Charlotte StoneCrabs.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 3