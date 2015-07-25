Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to follow up an inspiring come-from-behind victory when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game series on Saturday. John Jaso and Tim Beckham had clutch two-out, run-producing hits in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay notched a 3-1 victory Friday after a dispiriting 2-4 road trip that continued an 8-19 slump.

“We needed that,” manager Kevin Cash told reporters after his Rays evened their record at 49-49 and won for the fourth straight time at home. Extending that streak won’t be easy against Baltimore’s scheduled starter Miguel Gonzalez, who is 1-1 with a 0.84 ERA in three outings against Tampa Bay in 2015. Erasmo Ramirez will oppose Gonzalez, facing an Orioles squad that has dropped four in a row and seven of its last nine. Chris Davis and J.J. Hardy have hit safely in seven straight contests while Manny Machado is 8-for-23 since the All-Star break for Baltimore.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (8-6, 4.21 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (8-3, 3.54)

Gonzalez allowed two runs on six hits over five innings to earn the victory in his last start at Detroit and extend his winning streak to three on the road. The 31-year-old Mexican yielded two or fewer runs in four of his past eight outings and has surrendered 17 homers in 17 starts. Logan Forsythe is 3-for-9 with a double versus Gonzalez, who is 5-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 14 lifetime starts against the Rays.

Ramirez has limited opponents to one run or fewer in six consecutive starts and eight of the last nine while notching six wins and one loss in that span. The Nicaragua native has gone past seven innings just once in 21 appearances (14 starts) and that was against the Orioles when he pitched seven scoreless frames on May 30. Machado has a homer but is 1-for-8 overall against Ramirez.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay LHP Jake McGee extended his streak to 21 straight scoreless outings with a save Friday, tying Fernando Rodney for second in franchise history.

2. Baltimore DH Jimmy Paredes is batting .368 with runners in scoring position (21-for-57).

3. Forsythe was rested Friday and is expected back in the lineup to try and extend his hitting streak to seven games.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 2