Preview: Orioles at Rays

Slugger Chris Davis will have to play a big role if the Baltimore Orioles are to get back into postseason contention and his bat is beginning to warm up. Davis looks to extend his hitting streak to nine contests when the Orioles visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday for the rubber match of a three-game set after he belted a grand slam in Saturday’s 5-1 victory.

Davis is 10-for-32 during the last eight games – including three homers in the past four -- and J.J. Hardy has also stretched his hitting streak to eight contests for Baltimore. Wei-Yin Chen takes the mound Sunday against Matt Moore and the Rays, who have managed three or fewer runs in seven of eight games since the All-Star break while going 3-5. Three-time All-Star Evan Longoria has doubled in three consecutive contests for Tampa Bay. The Rays need more from home run leader Steven Souza Jr., who is 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts in four games since returning from the disabled list.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN, WJZ (Baltimore), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (4-6, 2.86 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (1-1, 7.23)

Chen is winless in his last three outings, but allowed just eight runs (seven earned) over 21 1/3 innings in that span as the Orioles scored just twice in each contest. The 30-year-old from Taiwan has limited opponents to three runs or fewer in 10 straight starts and 16-of-18 overall in 2015. Logan Forsythe is 6-for-20 with a pair of homers versus Chen, who is 3-5 (0-1 this season) with a 3.42 ERA in 16 career starts against the Rays.

Moore has yet to go past five innings in his first four starts since returning from Tommy John elbow surgery. The 26-year-old gave up four runs over 4 2/3 frames to lose last time out against Philadelphia and has struck out only 11 while walking 10 in 18 2/3 innings overall. Adam Jones (9-for-19) and Matt Wieters (8-for-14) have each homered twice against Moore, who is 4-3 with a 3.86 ERA in eight outings (seven starts) versus the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Jones had two hits Saturday after going 0-for-12 in his previous three contests.

2. Tampa Bay DH John Jaso has reached base safely in 13 of the 16 games he has played this season and is batting .340 overall.

3. The Orioles have committed the least errors (39) in the majors and went into Saturday’s games with the most outfield assists (27).

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 4