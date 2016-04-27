Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays look to move over the .500 mark for the first time this season as they go for a three-game sweep of the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night. Kevin Kiermaier has hit safely in seven of the last eight games with three homers, including a two-run blast that snapped a tie in a 3-1 victory Tuesday as the Rays won for the seventh time in 10 contests.

Tampa Bay sends Matt Moore to the mound in the finale and Evan Longoria will try to continue his success (seven homers, 51 at-bats) against Baltimore’s scheduled starter Chris Tillman. The Orioles’ offense has cooled off during a three-game slide, managing just two runs combined to allow their lead in the American League East to be reduced to one-half game. Manny Machado is 0-for-11 the last three games after hitting safely in the first 16 contests of the season for Baltimore while slugger Chris Davis is 1-for-12 in the same span. Mark Trumbo is having the best season of any Oriole, working on an 11-game hitting streak and a team-best 17 RBIs.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN2 (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-1, 4.42 ERA) vs. Rays LH Matt Moore (1-1, 3.60)

Tillman comes in off his longest of four outings when he allowed two runs on four hits over six innings in a no decision against division-rival Toronto. The 28-year-old Californian notched his only win by limiting Tampa Bay to one run over five innings on April 8, improving to 6-9 with a 4.19 ERA lifetime against the Rays. Logan Forsythe is 7-for-22 versus Tillman, who has 15 strikeouts over 18 1/3 frames.

Moore has given the Rays a chance to win in all four outings, but lost for the first time last Friday after giving up four runs over 6 2/3 innings. The 26-year-old, who has struggled with control at times in the past, boasts 26 strikeouts and just five walks in 25 innings this season. Adam Jones is 11-for-24 with two homers versus Moore, who is 4-4 with a 3.83 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore DH Pedro Alavrez is 4-for-6 the last two contests to raise his batting average to .186 and is two hits shy of 600 for his career.

2. Tampa Bay RF Steven Souza Jr. is 8-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak with five RBIs.

3. The Rays have allowed 15 stolen bases in 15 attempts and are the only team not to throw out a runner this season.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 2