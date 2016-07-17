Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Baltimore Orioles continue to get contributions throughout their lineup, and the injury-plagued J.J. Hardy has joined the party. The two-time All-Star shortstop looks to extend his hitting streak to 10 games when the visiting Orioles go for a three-game sweep of the last-place Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Hardy, who has been hampered by various injuries the past few seasons, belted a two-run homer in a 2-1 victory on Saturday as the Orioles maintained their two-game lead atop the American League East. Former first-round pick Dylan Bundy makes his first major-league start Sunday as Baltimore tries to extend its winning streak to five games while handing the Rays their ninth consecutive loss and 25th in 28 contests. Tampa Bay managed just four hits Saturday, but Hardy’s blast brought the only runs home for the Orioles. “It stinks when you lose a ballgame on one pitch,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. “That kind of sums it up how it’s been going for us.”

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN2, WJZ (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (2-1, 3.08 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (3-5, 4.47)

Bundy has made 24 relief appearances in his career – 22 in 2016 – and allowed one unearned run in his last six outings across 14 1/3 innings with 19 strikeouts. The 23-year-old Tulsa native gave up two hits over three scoreless frames against the Rays on June 26. The fourth overall pick in 2011 has recorded 32 strikeouts but has permitted 46 hits - three homers - in 38 innings.

Odorizzi is winless in his last six starts, including Sunday at Boston as he yielded four runs over five innings. The 26-year-old allowed fewer than three runs in nine of his first 12 starts this season but has accomplished the feat just twice in his last seven outings. Adam Jones is 10-for-25 with two homers versus Odorizzi, who is 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three starts against Baltimore this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay C Luke Maile is 3-for-6 with an RBI in his first two games of the season after being recalled before Friday’s encounter.

2. Baltimore DH Mark Trumbo has recorded five homers and eight RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak that has pushed his batting average to .290.

3. Rays OF Steven Souza Jr. notched two hits and an RBI on Saturday after going 0-or-16 in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Rays 3