Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Baltimore Orioles look to continue their success in the season series when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday afternoon to begin a three-game set. The Orioles could not finish off a sweep against the New York Yankees at home on Sunday after a 5-2 loss, but have had their way versus the Rays in 2016 -- winning nine of 12 games and launching 19 homers.

Baltimore slugger Chris Davis has three homers and nine RBIs against Tampa Bay this year while All-Star Manny Machado has also gone deep three times and is currently boasting a five-game hitting streak overall. Ubaldo Jimenez goes to the mound for the Orioles, who are three games out of first place in the American League East and share the second wild card spot with Detroit. The Rays reside in the AL East cellar, but are 3-0-1 in their last three home series after taking two of three from Toronto over the weekend. Tampa Bay leadoff batter Logan Forsythe has recorded multiple hits in five of his past six games and is 9-for-15 with five walks in the last four.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (5-11, 6.46 ERA) vs. Rays RH Matt Andriese (6-6, 4.19)

Jimenez pitched better in his last two starts, allowing four runs over 12 2/3 innings, but his winless streak was extended to nine games. The 32-year-old Dominican, who is 105-105 in his career, is 1-7 on the road with a 6.55 ERA and 0-5 in day games this season. Logan Morrison is 4-for-6 versus Jimenez, who is 4-2 with a 2.87 ERA in six career appearances against the Rays.

Andriese has struggled since returning to the rotation last month, especially in his last five starts where he has permitted 24 runs over 25 innings. The 27-year-old California native gave up season highs of seven runs and 10 hits across four innings last time out against Boston. Adam Jones is 3-for-5 versus Andriese, who is 0-2 with a 7.04 ERA against Baltimore after suffering a loss in June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-35 in that stretch.

2. Jones notched two hits in each of the three games against the Yankees after returning from a hamstring injury.

3. Rays INF Brad Miller is batting .318 against Baltimore in 2016 while 3B Evan Longoria owns just a .191 average and three homers in the season series.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Rays 6