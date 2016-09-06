FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Preview: Orioles at Rays
September 7, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

Preview: Orioles at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Slugger Chris Davis looks to continue a productive campaign against the Tampa Bay Rays when his Baltimore Orioles pay a visit for the second of a three-game set on Tuesday night. Davis belted his fourth homer of 2016 against the Rays in Monday’s 7-3 triumph and boasts 12 RBIs in the season series as the Orioles improved to 10-3 against Tampa Bay.

Davis owns 26 homers and 69 RBIs in 92 games against the Rays in his career and is 6-for-15 with two blasts in his last four games overall for the Orioles, who remain tied with Detroit for the American League’s second wild card. Davis has a homer this season against Tampa Bay’s Tuesday starter Jake Odorizzi, who is 6-0 with a 1.89 ERA since the All-Star break but is 1-1 with a 4.91 mark in four starts versus the Orioles in 2016. Rays home run and RBI leader Evan Longoria left Monday’s game with a sore right hand after being hit by a pitch, but X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day. Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe was rested Monday and should be back in the lineup for the middle game of the series after going 9-for-15 in his previous four games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.62 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (9-5, 3.56)

Gallardo is winless in five starts, but received just 13 runs of support during the drought while allowing three or fewer earned runs in four of those outings. The 30-year-old Mexican, who is 2-5 with a 7.18 ERA on the road, gave up six runs in 10 1/3 innings during two no-decisions versus the Rays in 2016. Corey Dickerson is 5-for-9 with a homer against Gallardo, who is 2-1 lifetime versus Tampa Bay.

Odorizzi remained unbeaten in nine starts after limiting the Boston Red Sox to three runs and five hits over six innings of a no-decision last Tuesday. The Illinois native, who owns a 2.92 ERA at home this season, boasts 146 strikeouts and just 47 walks across 161 2/3 innings. Adam Jones is 11-for-28 with two homers versus Odorizzi, who is 3-3 with a 4.83 ERA in his career against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay CF Kevin Kiermaier has hit safely in nine consecutive games, going 12-for-39 during that stretch.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado owns a hit in each of his last six games and is 7-for-26 lifetime with two homers and six RBIs against Odorizzi.

3. The Rays recalled RHP Steve Geltz, OF Mikie Mahtook, INF/OF Richie Shaffer, RHP Chase Whitley and LHP Justin Marks after Monday’s game.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Orioles 3

