The Baltimore Orioles ended one dubious streak in the second game of the series and can put a halt to another when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays for the finale on Sunday afternoon. The Orioles had matched a major league record by allowing five runs in 20 consecutive games before right-hander Dylan Bundy led them to an 8-3 victory Saturday, putting them on the brink of their first road series win since mid-April.

Baltimore has gone 0-8-1 in nine series away from home since taking two of three at Cincinnati from April 18-20 and have that opportunity again after belting three homers Saturday, including one from Adam Jones that extended his hitting streak to seven games (11-for-28). Chris Tillman will try to turn around his season on the mound for the Orioles in the rubber match of the three-game set and must contain Evan Longoria, who is 19-for-63 with eight homers and 11 RBIs against the right-hander. Jake Odorizzi gets the start for the Rays, who have won five of seven games overall and are 4-0-1 in their last five home series. Leadoff batter Mallex Smith continues to set the tables for Tampa Bay, hitting safely in 13 of 14 games since regular center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went down with an injury.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-5, 8.39 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.78)

Tillman spun five scoreless innings in his 2017 debut but has struggled since while going 0-5 and has not lasted past six frames in any of his nine outings. The 29-year-old Californian, who won 56 games in the previous four seasons, has walked 22 and surrendered nine homers in 39 2/3 innings this year. Tillman has allowed 19 runs in his last three outings overall and is 8-10 with a 4.11 ERA in 25 career games against the Rays.

Odorizzi got through seven innings for the first time in eight starts Monday and limited Cincinnati to three runs on five hits over seven frames for his second straight no-decision. The 27-year-old has permitted at least one homer in 10 straight outings, including a pair on Monday versus the Reds. Jones is 13-for-34 with two homers against Odorizzi, who is 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) versus Baltimore.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison is 8-for-21 during a six-game hitting streak and is one shy of his career high of 23 homers with the Florida Marlins in 2011.

2. Baltimore 1B/OF Trey Mancini is 9-for-18 while hitting safely in five straight games, and boasts four RBIs in the series.

3. Rays C Wilson Ramos went 1-for-4 on Saturday in his debut with the team after coming back from knee surgery.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 4