Preview: Orioles at Rays

Adam Jones is trying to pull the Baltimore Orioles back into the race and the veteran center fielder looks to continue his hot streak when they visit the slumping Tampa Bay Rays for the second of a three-game set Tuesday night. Jones had three hits, including a homer, in a 5-0 victory over the Rays on Monday as Baltimore won for the sixth time in its last eight contests to climb within three games of .500.

Jones is 16-for-33 with four homers, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak and Manny Machado came through with a key two-run single in the eighth inning that stretched out the lead Monday. Wade Miley has struggled this season, but hopes to continue his track record against Tampa Bay, and rookie Jacob Faria takes the mound for the Rays after his first career loss. Tampa Bay has dropped a season-high five straight games, including all four on its current homestand, and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position Monday night. Rays catcher Wilson Ramos is day-to-day and is not expected to be in the starting lineup after leaving the series opener when he was hit in the head by a broken bat and needed six staples in his head to stop the bleeding.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (4-8, 5.58 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jacob Faria (4-1, 2.52)

Miley has not completed six innings in his last nine starts, allowing four or more runs in eight of those outings. The 30-year-old Louisiana native owns just one victory in his previous six starts, but limited Tampa Bay to two runs on four hits and six walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings in a no-decision April 25. Evan Longoria has gone deep twice versus Miley, who is 4-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 10 career games against the Rays.

Faria struggled for the first time in his major league career last time out when he permitted four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings at Oakland. The 23-year-old yielded just one run in five of his first seven starts, but walked 10 in the last three after surrendering five free passes in his first five. Joey Rickard is 3-for-5 with a homer against Faria, who gave up six runs on nine hits (three homers) over 12 2/3 innings in two no-decisions versus Baltimore.

Walk-Offs

1. Longoria has hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games with 12 RBIs in that span after going 1-for-4 on Monday.

2. Baltimore 2B Jonathan Schoop saw a six-game hitting streak end Monday, but notched his 17th RBI in the last eight contests.

3. Tampa Bay 1B Logan Morrison is 0-for-12 with five walks and six strikeouts in the last four games.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 3