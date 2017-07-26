Preview: Orioles at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays put a season-high five-game losing streak behind them and can go after a key series victory Wednesday afternoon when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber match. The Rays nearly blew a five-run lead before stranding two runners on base in the top of the ninth to edge the Orioles 5-4 on Tuesday night to remain one game behind Kansas City for the second American League wild-card spot.

Tim Beckham drilled a three-run homer Tuesday for just his third hit in 27 at-bats over eight contests while slumping Logan Morrison (0-for-12) and Corey Dickerson (0-for-11) were rested and should be back in the Tampa Bay lineup against Baltimore right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez on Wednesday. Alex Cobb hopes to continue his hot streak on the mound for the Rays and avenge a rough outing the last time he faced the Orioles. Baltimore had won six of eight before Tuesday’s loss to climb back into the playoff race, but could not take advantage of a 10-6 advantage in hits in the second game of the series. Adam Jones had a pair of hits in the setback to extend his hitting streak to eight games, in which he is 18-for-38 with four homers, 12 runs and 11 RBIs.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), FSN Sun (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (4-6, 7.19 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Cobb (8-6, 3.57)

Jimenez has struggled mightily in four starts since blanking Toronto on two hits over eight innings on June 29. The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native, who is 112-112 in his career, gave up 21 runs and 31 hits in 19 innings over the last four starts and was pounded for nine runs in 2 1/3 frames against the Rays on June 23. Morrison is 6-for-11 with a homer and six RBIs versus Jimenez, who is 5-3 with a 4.70 ERA in 10 career games against the Rays.

Cobb has allowed three runs or fewer in seven of his last eight outings, but the one outlier in that stretch was at Baltimore when he surrendered seven tallies (six earned) and two homers over 6 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old held a 3-1 lead going into the ninth last Friday against Texas, but three pitches later he gave up a homer that tied the game. Mark Trumbo is 5-for-15 with a homer versus Cobb, who is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA lifetime against the Orioles.

Walk-Offs

1. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis missed the first two games of a series with a viral infection and hopes to play Wednesday.

2. Tampa Bay C Wilson Ramos, who needed six staples in his head to close a laceration Monday, pinch hit Tuesday and could be in the lineup for the finale.

3. Orioles 2B Jonathan Schoop had a ninth-inning single to keep the rally alive and boasts 17 RBIs in his last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Rays 6, Orioles 2