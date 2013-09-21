Rays 5, Orioles 4 (18): David DeJesus’ walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the 18th inning gave host Tampa Bay a pivotal victory over Baltimore in the longest game in the history of both franchises.

DeJesus brought an end to the six-hour, 54-minute marathon with a single up the middle off Bud Norris (10-12) that scored Desmond Jennings, who reached on a one-out double down the left-field line. Jeremy Hellickson (12-9) - the major-league record-tying 11th Rays pitcher and Sunday’s scheduled starter - worked 2 1/3 innings of relief to earn the win, which moved Tampa Bay into sole possession of the first American League wild-card spot.

The loss was a crippling one for Baltimore, which fell 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland for the second wild-card berth.

The Rays jumped ahead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and padded their lead in the second as Jose Molina led off with a double and came around to score on DeJesus’ sacrifice fly to left. Baltimore closed the gap in the fifth on Adam Jones’ RBI single but missed out on a bigger inning as David Price struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded and got Danny Valencia to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Orioles got within 3-2 in the sixth on Nick Markakis’ run-scoring groundout, then surged ahead in the seventh on Jones’ RBI double to left and Valencia’s sacrifice fly. Tampa Bay staged its own rally in the bottom half as Yunel Escobar singled, advanced on Kevin Gausman’s wild pitch and scored on Ben Zobrist’s single to shallow right.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams combined to use a league-record 21 pitchers, who threw a total of 593 pitches. ... Baltimore starter Jason Hammel tossed five innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on six hits. Price was charged with two runs on nine hits over five frames. ... The Rays loaded the bases in the 15th on a pair of singles and a walk, but Tim Beckham grounded out to end the threat.