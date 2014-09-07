(Updated: ADDED DETAILS in 5th graph)

Orioles 7, Rays 5 (11): Nelson Cruz recorded seven RBIs and belted a pair of homers, including a two-run blast in the top of the 11th inning, as visiting Baltimore salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Nick Hundley walked with one out in the 11th before Cruz launched his majors-leading 39th homer over the center-field wall to give him 101 RBIs on the season. Brad Brach (6-1) pitched the 10th to get the win and Andrew Miller notched his first career save in the 11th as Baltimore extended its lead to 9 ½ games in the American League East.

James Loney went 4-for-6 with a homer and Kevin Kiermaier had a blast among three hits while Evan Longoria went deep and David DeJesus added an inside-the-park homer for the Rays. Tampa Bay let a 4-2 lead get away in the ninth and Cesar Ramos (2-6) allowed two runs on one hit in 2 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Longoria launched his 19th homer into the left-field seats with two outs in the first and Loney followed with his eighth on a line drive to right. DeJesus’ homer made it 3-0 in the fourth after center fielder David Lough collided with the right arm of left fielder Alejandro De Aza and the ball was propelled into the left-field corner.

Cruz slammed his 38th homer - a two-run shot to left - in the sixth, but Kiermaier hammered his 10th to the opposite field in left in the Rays’ half of the inning. Cruz slapped a three-run triple down the right-field in the ninth off Joel Peralta, but the Rays tied it off closer Zach Britton with an unearned run on Sean Rodriguez’s groundout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy (back spasms) sat out for the second straight day while CF Adam Jones and RF Nick Markakis were not in the starting lineup for the Orioles. Jones singled as a pinch hitter and scored in the ninth. … Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon told reporters CF Desmond Jennings (bruised knee), who last played on Aug. 28, is likely done for the season. … Baltimore starter Bud Norris allowed four runs on eight hits over six innings and Tampa Bay’s Jeremy Hellickson allowed two runs on four hits over the first 5 1/3 innings.