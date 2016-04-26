Rays 2, Orioles 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer won for the first time since August, ending a 10-start winless streak with a gem against the Baltimore Orioles. Archer struck out 10 in 6 2/3 shutout innings as Tampa Bay pulled out a 2-0 win on Monday night at Tropicana Field.

Archer (1-4) had been 0-7 with a 6.39 ERA in his previous 10 starts, but found his old form against the division-leading Orioles (11-7). The Rays (9-10) won for the fourth time this season when scoring three runs or fewer, with Curt Casali driving in both runs.

Archer had his longest and best outing of the season, and the Rays bullpen closed it out by committee, with Erasmo Ramirez pitching a 1-2-3 eighth and Ramirez, Xavier Cedeno and Alex Colome each getting one out in the ninth. For Colome, the one-out save was his fourth of the season.

Gold Glove center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made a running, sliding catch for the second out of the ninth.

For Archer, it was his fifth career scoreless start with at least 10 strikeouts, a Rays record.

Casali, who had three RBIs all season in 36 at-bats entering Monday, came through with a two-out RBI single in the fifth, then leaned in for a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch from reliever Vance Worley in the sixth to make it a 2-0 lead.

Archer and Orioles starter Kevin Gausman were both dominant early, each taking a shutout into the fifth inning.

Archer, who had lost in his first four starts this season, got five straight outs by strikeout in the first and second innings, holding Baltimore scoreless through six on just four hits while striking out nine.

Gausman, making his season debut after coming off the disabled list with a shoulder injury, matched Archer zero for zero until the fifth inning, striking out seven along the way.

The Rays took the lead in the fifth, after Steven Souza had walked, with Casali up and two outs. Casali ripped a single down the left-field line and Souza never hesitated, sliding home and beating the throw to the plate for a 1-0 lead. The Rays loaded the bases but Gausman got out of the jam, though he was done for the night with 91 pitches in five innings.

Pedro Alvarez, who came into the game hitting .108, doubled to lead off the third, but Archer stranded him there with three quick outs. Alvarez had another double with two outs in the fifth, but Archer struck out Jonathan Schoop to end the inning.

NOTES: The Orioles reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 15-day disabled list. He had been on the DL since the start of the season with a right shoulder strain, and he made his season debut as Baltimore’s starter against the Rays. Gausman, 25, came into the game with a 2-3 career record against the Rays, with a 6.16 ERA. To make room for Gausman, the Orioles optioned INF Ryan Flaherty to Triple-A Norfolk. He was 2-for-10 this season in limited action. ... The Orioles also claimed RHP David Hale from the Rockies and optioned him to Norfolk. Hale, 28, had a 13.50 ERA in two games this season and has a career record of 10-10 with a 4.88 ERA in his major-league career. ... The Rays started Steven Pearce at first base against a right-hander. Normally that duty goes to fellow Rays newcomer Logan Morrison, who has opened the season 4-for-50 for an .080 batting average and zero RBIs.