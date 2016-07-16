Orioles send Rays to seventh straight loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Jonathan Schoop had dozens of friends and family on hand for Friday night's game, waving tiny flags from his native Curacao and cheering as his eighth-inning home run lifted the Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

"I know them all. Curaco's small," joked Schoop, who has 10 game-winning RBIs this season, showing a penchant for clutch hitting. "Every win is a big win, especially now, the second part of the season."

The Orioles (52-36) have won five of six games, overcoming a rough start from Yovani Gallardo, and the Rays (34-55) have lost seven straight and a franchise-record 23 of their last 26.

Tampa Bay starter Chris Archer (4-13) leads the majors with 13 losses, and the Rays have just one win in his last 11 starts.

"I felt like I threw the ball well, but not well enough," said Archer, who pitched into the eighth inning for just the third time this season. "They're a good hitting team, they battled, put the ball in play, but it happens. (In the eighth) I felt great, but it doesn't matter how I felt. I didn't get the job done."

Baltimore scored single runs in four different innings, including home runs by Schoop and Pedro Alvarez, giving the Orioles a major league-high 139 home runs for the season.

"It's just fun watching a young player have the game slow down for him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "He's letting the game come to him and he's always in fire mode. Jon enjoys contributing to a win and nothing individual."

Mychal Givens (7-1) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless seventh. Zach Britton worked the ninth for his American League-best 28th save of the season.

The Orioles tied the score in the sixth, getting a leadoff double from Manny Machado, who advanced to third on a single by Mark Trumbo. With runners on the corners, Matt Wieters hit an RBI fielder's choice, beating out the throw to first for what would have been an inning-ending double play.

The Rays challenged in the ninth, getting a double from Brad Miller, who advanced to third on a wild pitch. An intentional walk to Evan Longoria put the winning run on base, but Britton struck out Logan Morrison and Steven Souza to end the game.

The Rays jumped out to a 3-1 lead after two innings but could have gotten much more, stranding seven runners in the first three innings. Gallardo needed 58 pitches for the first two innings and allowed eight of the first 12 batters to reach base but came out of that down just 2-0.

Tampa Bay had the bases loaded and one out in the first but managed only a Souza RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead, with Corey Dickerson popping out to center to strand two.

In the second, Logan Forsythe's RBI single made it 2-0, but Morrison grounded out to third with the bases loaded to end the inning. In the third, newly promoted catcher Luke Maile got an RBI single for a 3-1 lead, but Forsythe grounded out to strand two more.

Archer started strong, striking out three of the first four batters, and didn't give up a hit until Alvarez's solo home run to lead off the third and cut the Rays' lead to 2-1.

Archer was within inches of having the score tied in the fifth, but Alvarez's drive to left field bounced off the top of the wall for an RBI double, and Archer got three straight outs to strand him at second with a 3-2 lead.

Gallardo survived the rough start, retiring six straight at one point before Brandon Guyer's triple in the fifth. He got an infield popup from Kevin Kiermaier to strand the runner at third, finishing the fifth with 108 pitches.

"He made some adjustments, starts making some better pitches, making us have some tougher at-bats," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We got a lead, but we weren't able to separate it."

NOTES: The Rays made three roster moves coming out of the All-Star break, most notably getting Gold Glove CF Kevin Kiermaier back after missing nearly two months with a fractured hand. Kiermaier was activated and started in center field, batting eighth, a welcome return for one of the team's biggest catalysts. The Rays also signed RHP Kevin Jepsen, who was with the team last season before being traded to the Minnesota Twins, as a veteran presence in the bullpen, and recalled C Luke Maile, who started Friday and batted ninth. To make room, the Rays optioned C Hank Conger, RHP Tyler Sturdevant and RHP Ryan Garton to Triple-A Durham. ... The Orioles, seeking to upgrade a starting rotation that has struggled, announced that RHP Dylan Bundy will move from the bullpen and start Sunday's game against the Rays. Bundy was 2-1 with a 3.08 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen. ... Baltimore also selected the contract of LHP Donnie Hart from Double-A Bowie to join the bullpen. The Eastern League All-Star, 25, was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 innings for Bowie.