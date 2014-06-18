EditorsNote: Corrects Nelson Cruz hit home run instead of Chris Davis

Gausman keeps Rays off-balance in Orioles’ 2-0 win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings to make Steve Pearce’s RBI double stand up as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

With the series victory, the Orioles improved to 7-1 against the Rays this season.

Gausman (3-1) earned his third victory of the season with a strong outing after working his way out of trouble in the first inning. He gave up just five hits and struck out five on 111 pitches in six innings.

”He battled back nicely and got six innings,“ said Orioles manager Buck Showalter. ”He is showing good command of his fastball down in the zone as an out pitch.

“He’s worked on his times to the plate and improving his secondary pitches. And he showed a lot to get out of that early jam because there was some adversity there he didn’t create.”

The Rays loaded the bases in the bottom of the first after outfielder Matt Joyce, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and third baseman Evan Longoria all reached base with no outs. But Gausman buckled down to strike out first baseman James Loney and second baseman Ben Zobrist, before retiring left fielder David DeJesus on a fly ball.

“It’s pretty tough to get out of bases loaded, no outs without scoring a run, but honestly I just tried to dig deep,” said Gausman. “I felt like I needed to throw up a zero right there. That’s all I really thought about.”

The failure to score in the first was another blow to the Rays in a series that saw the club hit 4-for-25 with runners in scoring position.

“The key moment in the game was the first inning because we had an opportunity to get things going,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “It would have been nice to get some runs with Cobb on the mound there.”

Left fielder Pearce, who has saved some of his best games for the Rays, came through again in the fifth inning when he roped a double down the right field line to score right fielder Nick Markakis, who reached base on an error by Zobrist with two outs.

“I‘m feeling pretty confident at the plate right now,” said Pearce. “I want to keep doing what I can to help the team win and just be ready when I‘m called upon.”

Zobrist said the error was just a simple mistake.

”I just dropped it,“ Zobrist said. ”I was going to underhand it to first because I was getting closer to the bag and it just slipped out of my glove.

The Rays had an opportunity to tie the game in the sixth when Longoria led off the inning with a double, but made a mental base running error that led to him getting doubled off at second base when Zobrist flied out to left.

“He thought there were two out and he admitted it,” Maddon said. “He didn’t make any excuses and that’s what I kind of like about that. Of course you don’t want to see the mistake.”

That would be all the Orioles pitchers needed as Tommy Hunter pitched two innings of no-hit ball and Zach Britton struck out two in the ninth to record his ninth save of the season.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz provided additional insurance in the eighth inning when he hit a home run off an overhead light on the “C-ring” catwalk in left field. It was his 22nd home run of the year and first since June 3.

Rays starter Alex Cobb (2-5) gave up four hits and struck out six in seven innings but suffered his fifth loss of the year.

“It’s been the story for us this year - some of the days we pitch good and the runs aren’t there, and other days the offense is working and we aren’t getting it done on the mound,” Cobb said. “We’re still searching for that consistency and trying to get on the same page.”

NOTES: Rays RHP Jeremy Hellickson made his third rehab start Tuesday for Triple A-Durham and gave up 12 hits and seven runs (four earned) in 2 2/3 innings of work. ... Orioles LF Steve Pearce has batted 8-for-18 (.444) with three home runs, three doubles, five walks, five runs scored and six RBIs against the Rays this season. ... Orioles manager Buck Showalter says he plans to stick with a six-man starting rotation through a June 27 doubleheader against the Rays at Camden Yards. ... Rays LF Brandon Guyer played his four rehab game for Triple-A Durham and went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Rays manager Joe Maddon did not have a date for Guyer’s return to the club but said it will be “soon.”