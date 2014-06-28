Orioles earn doubleheader split with Rays

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore starting pitcher Chris Tillman entered the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay with some strange splits.

He was 0-4 at home with a nice ERA of 2.78 while he was 6-0 on the road with a less than stellar ERA of 5.53.

That changed against the Rays as he gave up just four hits and one run -- a solo homer to first baseman James Loney -- in a 4-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

“I was able to throw the fastball for strikes,” Tillman said. “Any time you are able to throw to both sides of the plate and mix in your off-speed, it’s kind of a recipe for success. I was able to get some early outs in the count.”

“They squared up a lot of balls but we have eight great guys behind us so I have all the confidence in the world in them,” added Tillman, who improved to 7-4 and lowered his overall ERA to 4.18.

In the first game of the day-night doubleheader, designated hitter Matt Joyce snapped out of a recent slump with two hits and two RBIs, and left fielder Brandon Guyer added three hits and an RBI as the Rays scored a 5-2 victory over the Orioles

Joyce entered the game on an 0-for-9 slide but his second-inning RBI single gave Tampa Bay the lead for good, and he added another run-scoring single in the sixth. He finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored and the two RBIs.

Guyer (3-for-3, two runs) also drove in a run, as did second baseman Sean Rodriguez and catcher Jose Molina. All of that supported right-hander Alex Colome (1-0) in his first start this season.

“We actually hit some balls pretty well in the second game,” said Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon. “You will always take a split in a day-night doubleheader but after you win that first one, you get a little greedy. It was one of those nights. I thought we had a lot of good at bats” in the second game.

Tillman took care of any chance of a Tampa Bay sweep.

“He always pitches well against us,” Tampa Bay second baseman Logan Forsythe (0-for-3) said of Tillman. “He works the top of the zone really well. We put a couple of barrels on the ball but he had a good outing. He kept his pitch count down. He was getting ahead early and when he was missing, he was missing where he wanted to.”

The starter for Tampa Bay was Jake Odorizzi, who lasted just five innings and gave up only one run and four walks but was not involved in the decision.

“I had no pitches tonight,” said Odorizzi. “I had no fastball command. My slider was bad. It was an all-around bad experience out there. I could not get comfortable. Tonight was just bad in general. Every (pitch) was non-existent. It was a battle from pitch one .. to pitch 106.”

Baltimore catcher Nick Hundley (two hits) hit his first homer as a member of the Orioles when he launched a drive down the left-field line as the first batter that reliever Juan Carlos Oviedo (3-3) faced in the sixth. That gave Baltimore a 2-1 edge.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit,” Hundley said. “I just got a pitch to hit.”

Right fielder Nelson Cruz (25 homers) padded the lead with a two-run homer in the seventh against reliever Joel Peralta to make it 4-1. The hit also scored center fielder Adam Jones, who led off with a double to cap a career-high 4-for-4 game.

Left fielder David Lough added two hits for the Orioles and third baseman Evan Longoria had two hits for the Rays.

Baltimore tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second when Hundley had a bloop single to drive in shortstop J.J. Hardy, who had singled and advanced to third on a single by Lough.

The Rays set a record for most strikeouts by a staff in the month of June when Odorizzi fanned Machado in the second inning. That gave the Rays 254 strikeouts this month, beating the mark of 253 set by the Cleveland Indians in June 1964.

Odorizzi threw 106 pitches in the first five innings but kept escaping damage. The Orioles had several flyballs caught on the warning track, and they left the bases loaded in the fifth when Lough fanned to end the threat.

NOTES: Former Orioles LHP Erik Bedard (3-5, 4.25) will start for Tampa Bay on Saturday against LHP Wei-Yen Chen (7-2, 3.84) of the Orioles. Bedard pitched for Baltimore in 2002 and from 2004-07 and won a career-high 15 games in 2006. ... Tampa Bay OF Brandon Guyer, a former University of Virginia standout, hit his first career homer at Camden Yards on May 6, 2011. He had three doubles in the first game Friday. ... Baltimore OF Adam Jones had been 5-for-13 on the homestand but he was hitless in four at-bats in the first game Friday as his six-game hitting streak ended. ... This is the first time in club history that the Rays have had four three-city road trips before the All-Star break. The Rays began their second half of the season in the nightcap.