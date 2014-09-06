Rays get the key hits in shutout win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Their home run leader has 18 this season. Their next best has 11 and is batting .213. And he started at designated hitter in the ninth hole on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Rays are not built for power and rapid run-production like the Baltimore Orioles. That makes a bases-loaded situation more precious for the Rays than for a team like the Orioles, who lead the majors with 185 homers. When it mattered most, the Rays took advantage of one on Friday, breaking up a scoreless tie in the eighth inning to post 3-0 win over the American League East leaders at Tropicana Field.

“This team is built to win a certain way,” said Rays catcher Ryan Hanigan, whose two-run bases-loaded single sealed the win. “We have to be clutch in situations like that.”

They haven’t been nearly clutch enough in a season ticking down chances to close ground in the AL wild card chase, but the Orioles gave them enough chances on Friday.

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, who continues to flash glimmers of breaking out of a season-long slump, opened the eighth inning with a single to left field off reliever Ryan Webb.

Right fielder Wil Myers followed with a single, also on a two-strike count, prompting Orioles manager Buck Showalter to insert Evan Meek. The right-hander walked first baseman James Loney to load the bases, however, and shortstop Yunel Escobar was credited with an RBI on a grounder that second baseman Jonathan Schoop botched.

After a force out at home on a grounder by second baseman Logan Forsythe, Hanigan banged a two-run single to left for a 3-0 lead.

“I still love the act, we’re showing up and we’re playing,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

Rays right-hander Brad Boxberger pitched one perfect inning to improve to 4-1. Left-hander Jake McGee picked up his 16th save.

Webb fell to 3-3 after allowing two earned runs, two hits and a walk in an inning. Meek allowed a run, two hits and walk.

“Longoria hit his well,” Webb said. “Myers kind of wrapped that one for a ground ball and we couldn’t get it. They weren’t great pitches with two strikes. I need to make better two-strike pitches. That’s all.”

Baltimore fell to 82-58 after its three-game win streak was snapped but remained 9 1/2 games ahead in the division with a New York Yankees’ loss to Kansas City.

Tampa Bay snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 68-74, inching within 15 games of the Orioles. The Rays’ 19th shutout win of the season tied St. Louis for the major league lead. Baltimore lost for the third time this year when its starter didn’t allow a run.

Tampa Bay left 10 men on base and was 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Rays starter Alex Cobb allowed six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings, allowing just two baserunners after the fourth. He has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a franchise record.

“They pitched a little better than we did,” Showalter said. “We couldn’t push anyone across. Early on, we stung the ball around and stayed short on (Cobb) with all the splits he throws. You just tip your hat to the pitcher.”

Baltimore starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen logged a workmanlike six innings, allowing four hits and an uncharacteristic three walks with three strikeouts. He had walked just three batters in his previous 20 starts.

Chen’s start was also an aberration in terms of run support. He entered the game ranked first in the league in that category at 5.92 runs per game. Oddly, both games this season in which he received no run support came against the Rays.

Chen expended 36 pitches to escape a second inning in which he allowed a single, two walks and a wild pitch before retiring designated hitter Sean Rodriguez with the bases loaded for the final out.

Baltimore advanced a runner to second base in the sixth inning on a one-out single by Adam Jones and a wild pitch, but Myers saved a run and ended the inning with a diving catch of a Chris Davis liner.

Tampa Bay got a leadoff double from Longoria to start its fifth but stranded him as Chen worked around a walk to Escobar with two strikeouts.

The Rays had the go-ahead run on third in the seventh inning after pinch-hitter David DeJesus walked, advanced on a fielder’s choice and took third on a wild pitch. But Webb retired left fielder Brandon Guyer on a flyout to the warning track to momentarily preserve the scoreless tie.

NOTES: Baltimore will have a winning record in three straight seasons for the first time since 1992-94. ... Before the game, Orioles LHP Andrew Miller threw off a mound for the first time since injuring his left leg on the final pitch on Sunday. He declared the injury minor and himself fit. ... Orioles 1B/DH Steve Pearce felt OK after undertaking a normal pregame routine to test a strained abdominal muscle. He could be available on Saturday. ... Rays CF Desmond Jennings missed an eighth straight game with a bruised left knee. He was replaced in the field and as lead-off hitter by Ben Zobrist. ... Rays manager Joe Maddon is uncertain whether LHP Drew Smyly (9-10, 3.31) will make another start after Saturday.