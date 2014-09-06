Smyly shines as Rays walk off with in over O’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If this was to be Drew Smyly’s final start of the season, he went out with a flourish. And the 25-year-old left-hander cemented his expectation as a possible ace in the process.

“Outstanding,” Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon said after Smyly stifled the offensively gifted Baltimore Orioles for six innings on Saturday. “Really something to look forward to.”

All Smyly was missing was his 10th win -- he was long gone by the time the Rays used a bizarre finish to upend the American League East leaders 3-2 at Tropicana Field.

A passed ball by catcher Nick Hundley with two outs in the bottom of the ninth allowed the winning run to score as the Rays snatched a win in a game that likely will not affect the course of the season for either team.

With a 2-0 count on pinch hitter Ryan Hanigan, Hundley barely tipped a fastball on the outside of the plate from left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, and Yunel Escobar scored from third as the catcher ran to the backstop to retrieve the ball. He was unable to make a play, giving the Rays their first walk-off win ever on a passed ball.

“However it falls in in the end, we’ll take it,” Maddon said.

Hundley took the blame.

“I didn’t catch the ball. (It was) probably a strike,” he said. “I can’t remember the last time that happened to me where I just flat-out missed it.”

Tampa Bay (69-74) won its second straight and guaranteed a series win against the American League East leaders, but the Rays remain far back in the standings.

Baltimore (82-59) leads the majors with 186 homers and averages 4.3 runs per game but has been held to two in the first two games of the series. The Orioles have a comfortable lead in the AL East.

Right-hander Brad Boxberger (5-1) won for the second straight game after pitching a spotless ninth. Right-hander Brad Brach (5-1) took the loss after being charged with a run on a walk in one inning.

Tampa Bay’s decisive rally began on an error by shortstop Ryan Flaherty, who muffed a grounder by Escobar and bounced a throw to first that Chris Davis could not contain.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier pushed Escobar to second with a sacrifice bunt. Brach retired Curt Casali and intentionally walked second baseman Ben Zobrist before Orioles manager Buck Showalter brought in Miller to face left-handed David DeJesus. Maddon countered with the right-handed Hanigan.

Smyly, the centerpiece of the deadline day trade that sent 2012 Cy Young Award winner David Price to the Detroit Tigers, is being treated with requisite care because of workload concerns.

He was superb on Saturday in allowing a run on four hits -- including a homer by Davis -- in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two, leaving with a 2-1 lead.

“Are they going to shut him down now?” Showalter asked. “Wish they would’ve done it a week earlier.”

Maddon theorized -- and Smyly agreed -- that the left-hander became “annoyed” by allowing the solo homer to Davis in the second inning and bore down afterward. Both runs Smyly has allowed as a Ray have come on homers by Davis.

“Part of it might have been thinking this could be his last start of the year, but who knows?” Maddon said.

Smyly pitched just 76 innings as a reliever with Detroit last season, and Maddon had expressed a desire to keep Smyly at 150-160 innings this year. The left-hander departed with 153 in 28 appearances (25 starts) combined with the Tigers and Rays.

Maddon said he and general manager Andrew Friedman should have a decision by Tuesday on whether Smyly will make another start. Smyly, who is 3-1 with a 1.70 ERA in seven starts with the Rays, said he understands the team’s approach.

“Whether it’s the last game or you have one more, you want to finish strong,” Smyly said. “You want to finish strong. You can always say, ‘What’s the difference of two or three more starts?’ But you’ve got to be careful. I know I‘m young, so hopefully I’ve got a lot of years left to play.”

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman allowed two runs on five hits and four walks, striking out seven, in seven innings. The rookie had been 1-3 with a 6.52 ERA against the Rays.

Baltimore took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Davis hit his 26th home run of the season.

Third baseman Evan Longoria tied the game, 1-1, in the third inning with a sacrifice fly to center -- his 82nd RBI of the year. That scored Zobrist, who had walked and moved to third on a single by DeJesus.

First baseman James Loney prolonged Gausman’s problems with a single to center. Baltimore appeared to be out of the inning when right fielder Wil Myers ripped a liner to right-center and Jones tracked it quickly, but the ball fell out of his glove, allowing DeJesus to give the Rays a 2-1 lead.

Baltimore tied the game, 2-2, in the eighth on an RBI single by left fielder Nelson Cruz. First baseman Steve Pearce led off with a walk. Pinch runner Quintin Berry took second on an errant pickoff throw by left-handed reliever Jake McGee and scored on the dribbler up the middle.

A single to left by Davis imperiled the Rays even further as McGee labored with the meat of Baltimore’s lineup, but Delmon Young lined out to Longoria, who fired to second to nab pinch runner David Lough to end the threat.

NOTES: Baltimore has lost via walk-off seven times this season. ... Orioles 1B Steve Pearce returned to the lineup after working through an abdominal strain that cost him seven games. ... On this date in 2005, Baltimore 3B Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive-games streak by playing in his 2,131st straight. ... Tampa Bay RHP Brad Boxberger set the franchise mark for strikeouts by a reliever (93), passing J.P. Howell’s mark from 2008. ... Rays CF Desmond Jennings missed a ninth consecutive game coping with a left knee bruise. He was replaced in the field by rookie Kevin Kiermaier and in the leadoff spot by 2B Ben Zobrist.