Tillman tames Rays, Orioles win opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Baltimore Orioles won their season opener for the fifth year in a row Monday, with starter Chris Tillman playing a big role, taking a shutout into the seventh inning of a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

“He’s got great presence -- he knows he’s capable of handling (Opening Day) and I was proud of him,” manager Buck Showalter said.

Baltimore got three home runs -- outfielder Alejandro De Aza scored as the first batter of the season, then added a two-run home run, with first baseman Steve Pearce and shortstop Ryan Flaherty adding solo shots for the Orioles (1-0).

“It’s exciting that we can do damage with any part in the order, and we can score runs. We have guys who can hit,” Pearce said. “We find ways to win and that’s what good teams do.”

It was a disappointing debut for new Rays manager Kevin Cash, whose team had an error in its first chance and didn’t get a hit until the fourth inning, playing to a sellout crowd of 31,042.

“I think we all are (relieved). It’s amazing, once you get into the third or fourth inning, it turns into a regular game,” he said. “The hoopla and everything before was great, and I think everybody enjoyed it, but now we’ve got 161 more ballgames and they’ll all be very similar.”

Tillman left with two outs in the seventh, giving up one run on four hits in a strong start.

Even the key outs went against the Rays (0-1).

What looked like an inning-ending tag at the plate in the eighth was overturned on review, with officials ruling that Pearce got under the tag of catcher Rene Rivera for a 5-1 lead on a double by right fielder Travis Snider.

Tampa Bay got a solo home run by third baseman Evan Longoria, and Opening Day starter Chris Archer gave up six hits and four runs (one unearned because of his own throwing error) in five-plus innings.

Longoria had a chance for more in the eighth after the Rays cut the lead to 5-2 on shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s RBI double. Representing the tying run at the plate with two on and two outs, Longoria popped out to second base on the first pitch.

Baltimore started off well. De Aza, its first batter of the season, reached on a throwing error by Archer. De Aza advanced to second on a walk to third baseman Manny Machado.

De Aza tagged up and advanced to second on a fly ball to center by center fielder Adam Jones, then scored on a two-out single to left by Snider.

The Rays didn’t get a hit off Tillman until the fourth inning when right fielder Steven Souza singled, only to be thrown out in a rundown between first and second.

De Aza, who had only eight home runs in 142 games last season, gave the Rays 3-0 lead with a home run in the fifth inning. His blast drove in catcher Calen Joseph, who had doubled.

The Rays’ second hit also resulted in an out on the base paths as first baseman James Loney, who had walked, tried to score from second on a single to right by second baseman Logan Forsythe. But Loney was thrown out at the plate.

The Orioles added another run in the sixth when first baseman Pearce hit a solo shot to left field off Archer.

Archer got the Opening Day nod because staff ace Alex Cobb is on the disabled list.

“Tillman’s a great pitcher. He executed really well,” Archer said. “I thought we played well from Pitch 1 until the last pitch that (Zach) Britton threw.”

NOTES: Rays designated hitter John Jaso jammed his left wrist sliding into second base in the first inning as he was thrown out trying to steal after a walk. X-rays were negative and he said he’ll see how he feels Tuesday, but is day-to-day. David DeJesus replaced him and went 2-for-3. ... The Rays retired the No. 66 of former senior adviser Don Zimmer, who died in June. Zimmer, who spent parts of six decades in Major League Baseball as a player, coach and assistant, is the third Rays jersey to be retired, following Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 and Wade Boggs’ No. 12, which was retired in 2000. Zimmer’s No. 66 is believed to be the highest number retired by any MLB team. ... Former Rays managing general partner Vince Naimoli, who was in that position from 1995-2005, returned to Tropicana Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. ... Before the game, the Orioles selected the contract of C Ryan Lavarnway and designated RHP Ryan Webb for assignment. ... Rays manager Kevin Cash made his debut as the team’s fifth-ever manager, and also the youngest manager in the majors this year at 37.