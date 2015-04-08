Orioles open big lead, hold off Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Orioles’ bullpen wasn’t perfect Tuesday, but manager Buck Showalter credited the relief corps with making big contributions to Baltimore’s 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Baltimore jumped on top 6-0 through two innings before holding on for a second win in a row.

Orioles reliever Kevin Gausman (1-0) gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings to earn the win. Darren O‘Day followed with a scoreless 1 1/3 innings, and closer Zach Britton struck out the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.

“The bullpen tonight, the people down there, Darren and Zach did the job that they’ve been doing for us for a long time,” Showalter said. “Kevin got some big outs for us, too -- he made one pitch they barreled up on him.”

First baseman Steve Pearce went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead the Baltimore offense. Pearce has five home runs in his past 11 games against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Rays starter Nathan Karns (0-1) gave up six runs, five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run homer to straightaway center in the sixth that made the score 6-5, but the Rays would not get another runner on base.

“The quality of pitching, especially relief pitching, can kind of take away some of the anxiety of games like that,” Showalter said. “Six-to-nothing, nobody thinks the game is over. We know them, they’re going to play hard and keep grinding through it.”

The Orioles scored four runs in the first inning off Karns. Right fielder Travis Snider hit an RBI single that scored Alejandro De Aza, and center fielder Adam Jones followed with a two-run double to deep center that scored Pearce and Snider. Jones eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Manny Machado.

Pearce increased the lead to 6-0 in the top of the second inning with a two-run homer to left-center.

“We struck early and put some runs on the board,” Pearce said. “It’s good we did that because things came to a halt and they made a good comeback. It was a typical Rays-O’s game, but we found a way to win, and it’s good to win the close ones.”

Karns, a rookie right-hander, settled down after Pearce’s homer and retired eight consecutive batters.

“I was trying to do too much in the first two innings,” Karns said. “I kind of got out of my game, trying to make pitch sequences that I normally don’t try to do. But that’s the learning curve. (Manager Kevin) Cash told me to kind of bow up, go out there and get it in there, and it worked for me.”

The Rays got a run off Orioles starter Wei-Yin Chen in the bottom of the third when Kiermaier led off with a triple and scored on a grounder by right fielder Steven Souza Jr.

Tampa Bay tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Logan Forsythe hit a two-run homer on the 11th pitch of his at-bat, slicing the Orioles’ lead to 6-3.

“We put (together) some good at-bats and put pressure on them,” Cash said. “We had opportunities and we left some guys on base, but we can’t complain about coming back from 6-0 and scoring five.”

The Rays loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth, but Gausman replaced Chen and got the last two outs to protect the three-run margin.

Chen gave up three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two on 96 pitches.

“I was disappointed in myself because I had a miscue out there,” Chen said through an interpreter. “My pitch count got high, so it was reasonable to make a pitching change. Fortunately, we have a great team here, a great lineup and a great bullpen.”

NOTES: Orioles DH Chris Davis went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and was hit by a pitch Tuesday in his first game after completing his 25-game suspension. He tested positive last year for using amphetamines without a prescription, and he served the final game of the penalty on Opening Day. ... Rays DH John Jaso was out of the lineup after leaving Monday’s game with a left wrist contusion sustained when he slid into second base headfirst. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Jaso told him he would not slide headfirst anymore. ... Orioles SS J.J. Hardy (shoulder) took infield grounders before the game and will take swings Wednesday before possibly heading out on a rehab assignment. ... Rays 1B James Loney was not in the lineup Tuesday due to a “tweaked” side.