Orioles’ Gonzalez shuts down Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Before Saturday’s game, Rays manager Kevin Cash said he hoped Tampa Bay’s hitters could start making adjustments against Baltimore Orioles starter Miguel Gonzalez, who had a 0.84 ERA in three starts against his team.

There was none of that Saturday, however, as Gonzalez took a shutout into the eighth inning, with Baltimore riding Chris Davis’ third-inning grand slam to a 5-1 win at Tropicana Field.

“I’ve been telling you guys that we have to create some margin of error for our pitchers,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “Our guys know right now that runs are at a premium for us offensively. So to go out there and throw zeros up there after that four-spot was big mentally.”

The Orioles (47-49) ended a four-game losing streak behind Gonzalez, who gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings, actually raising his season ERA against the Rays to 0.93.

Tampa Bay (49-50) continues to struggle offensively. The Rays were unable to score until catcher Curt Casali’s solo home run in the eighth.

“Miguel Gonzalez has got our number for whatever reason,” Cash said. “I mean, obviously, he’s a good pitcher. He mixes well. ... I thought we were more aggressive overall, (but) we didn’t have much to show for it.”

Rays starter Erasmo Ramirez had one bad inning, allowing five hits in the third, including Davis’ grand slam.

“It was the first time I (had) faced Davis with the bases loaded. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ramirez said. “You just have to execute the pitch. ... In that moment, I didn’t execute the pitch and he hit the ball out of the park.”

Tampa Bay has scored four runs or fewer in 12 straight games -- the second-longest streak in team history -- and the Rays have gone 6-6 in that stretch, winning largely on pitching and defense. On Saturday, they went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position, with just four runners stranded over nine innings.

The Orioles had five hits in the first five innings -- all coming in the third inning, which saw Rays starter Ramirez give up the grand slam to designated hitter Davis for a 4-0 lead.

The Orioles got singles from shortstop J.J. Hardy, second baseman Jonathan Schoop and left fielder David Lough to load the bases, and Davis blasted his 22nd home run of the season to right field for his fifth career grand slam.

“It was pretty big,” Davis said. “Everybody that inning did a great job of not trying to do too much, just taking what Ramirez gave them. With the full count, bases loaded, I know he’s not going to walk me. So I just looked for a pitch out over the plate, and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Gonzalez kept the Rays off the scoreboard in the first five innings, holding them to three hits, including a first-inning double by third baseman Evan Longoria.

“First couple of innings, I was getting hit hard, but at guys who were making plays,” Gonzalez said. “I think that was the difference. There’s times you’re going to have your ups and downs. You’ve just gotta go out there and minimize it. We’ve pitched well here. We’re attacking guys and staying ahead.”

NOTES: Rays LHP Drew Smyly, out since May 5 because of a torn left labrum, will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday. He’s still targeting an August return. ... The Rays comeback win Friday was unusual on both ends -- Tampa Bay had been 1-37 when trailing after seven innings and Baltimore was 39-0 when leading after seven. ... Rays reliever Jake McGee has a scoreless streak of 21 appearances, the longest active streak in the major leagues and the fourth longest this season, with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Trevor Rosenthal leading the way at 23 games. The Rays’ record is 24 by J.P. Howell in 2012.