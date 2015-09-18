Jones comes through in Orioles’ win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Center fielder Adam Jones kept the Orioles in a close game with a diving catch to end the fourth inning with two runners on, and he also came through at the plate, hitting a two-run single to cap a four-run eighth inning as Baltimore rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 on Thursday night at Tropicana Field.

Rays starter Matt Moore was dominant, holding Baltimore to two hits in seven scoreless innings, but the Orioles got to reliever Alex Colome, who had allowed only one run since the All-Star break before giving up four Thursday.

“We played ‘til 27 outs instead of 21,” said Jones, who made the final out of the night at the warning track as well. “Until that 27th out is made, we’re going to play hard. That’s just how the makeup of this team is ... We’ve got to take care of our business. You can’t clean everybody else’s house when your house is dirty.”

The Orioles (72-74) keep their slim wild-card hopes alive, while the Rays (70-76) are all but eliminated. Right-hander Darren O‘Day earned his third save of the season for the Orioles with a scoreless ninth.

The Rays had been 58-6 when leading after seven innings, and Baltimore had been 3-65 when trailing after seven. Colome had a MLB-best 0.29 ERA since the All-Star break, allowing one earned run in 30 2/3 innings before Thursday.

“This is probably his first hiccup he’s had since he’s been moved into that role, and right now it’s tough to take,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “At the same time, this can be used as a little bit of a learning experience, and he’ll be better for it going forward for sure.”

Up 3-0, Colome gave up two-out RBI singles to pinch-hitter Steve Clevenger and third baseman Manny Machado. Still clinging to a 3-2 lead, the Rays intentionally walked designated hitter Chris Davis to load the bases, and Jones tapped a two-run single to right field to give Baltimore the lead.

His biggest play came in the fourth, robbing one of baseball’s best defensive outfielders with a gem against Kevin Kiermaier.

“Huge,” starter Chris Tillman said. “People don’t really notice it much, but he’s one of the best in the game. We had runners on base and he made a great play.”

Moore, who hadn’t lasted five innings in any of his first seven starts this season, struck out nine and walked none, leaving after seven innings with a 3-0 lead.

“We’re all pumped up for Matt Moore,” Cash said. “I think it brings everybody back how talented he is and how he’s capable of helping us going forward. Huge day for him.”

Leading 1-0 in the sixth, the Rays brought in two runs with a pair of two-out infield singles. First baseman James Loney, who had three of the team’s first four hits, scored when shortstop Tim Beckham singled off the glove of Orioles starter Chris Tillman.

Tampa Bay added a run on hustle as center fielder Kiermaier slid wide of the tag and slapped first base with his hand and right fielder Steven Souza did the same to beat the throw to the plate.

Moore and Orioles starter Chris Tillman were locked in a pitchers’ duel for the first five innings, with the only run up to that point coming when Tampa Bay designated hitter John Jaso hit a solo home run in third inning.

Jaso’s home run was hit well enough that it never came down -- the ball, headed deep to right field, hit off the C-ring catwalk at the top of Tropicana Field, which in fair territory counts as a home run.

Moore, returning this season from Tommy John surgery last year, had his best outing of 2015, having not lasted even five innings in any of his first eight. Moore struck out seven batters in the first six innings -- his previous season high had been four -- and held the Orioles to two hits in those first six innings.

Tillman kept the Rays in check except for Jaso’s home run -- Tampa Bay’s other three hits in the first six innings all came from first baseman James Loney. The Rays had two on and one out in the second and fourth innings, sparked by Loney singles, but couldn’t bring any runners in either time.

NOTES: After Sunday’s series finale, the Rays and Orioles will have played 13 games at Tropicana Field this season, the most two teams have ever played at one venue in a single season. The series scheduled for Camden Yards on May 1-3 was moved to the Trop due to public unrest in Baltimore. ... Rays SS Asdrubal Cabrera remains day-to-day with a bruised left knee sustained in Tuesday’s game against the Yankees. LHP Jake McGee (knee) and LHP Xavier Cedeno both threw simulated batting practice sessions Thursday as they rehab from injuries. McGee has been on the disabled list since Aug. 19, while Cedeno hasn’t pitched since Sept. 5. ... The Orioles entered the night with only 64 errors, the lowest total in the majors. They also have the league’s best fielding percentage at .988 on the season.