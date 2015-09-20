Rays rally in 9th to beat Orioles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - It has been an roller coaster of a weekend for Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, but it ended on a high note.

Longoria, who committed a crucial error in the eighth inning, atoned by hitting a triple and scoring the game-winning run on an infield single by Kevin Kiermaier to cap a ninth-inning rally and give the Rays a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field on Sunday.

“It felt good to the win the game and that’s ultimately what we want to do,” Longoria said. “I misplayed the ball in the eighth and felt terrible about it. I‘m just happy I don’t have to talk about losing a game because I made an error.”

Baltimore led 6-5 going into the bottom of the ninth when pinch hitter Brandon Guyer hit a game-tying solo home run off the first pitch of the inning by Orioles closer Zach Britton to tie the game.

“He’s got a good sinker so I was looking for a pitch that he left up,” Guyer said. “It didn’t sink too much like he usually does. I just tried to put it in play.”

After Britton recovered to strike out pinch hitter Steven Souza Jr., Longoria tripled to the wall in right field. Britton intentionally walked second baseman Logan Forsythe and walked pinch hitter Richie Shaffer to load the bases.

Kiermaier, the center fielder, hit a slow chopper to second on an 0-2 pitch and beat out the throw to first.

“I’ve faced (Britton) four or five times in my career and he’s struck me out every time,” Kiermaier said. “I don’t even know where their last pitch was but I just swung and ran and thankfully beat it out.”

Britton blew his fourth save of the season and took the loss, falling to 4-1.

”I got the guy I wanted up there, Kiermaier, got him 0-2, just didn’t execute my 0-2 pitch,“ Britton said. ”I’ve got to execute a little better on 0-2 and get us back in the dugout.

The Orioles scored two in the top of the eighth inning to take a 6-4 lead. Left fielder Steven Pearce scored from first on a three-base error by third baseman Longoria, and shortstop Paul Janish scored on a single by outfielder Gerardo Parra.

“(Janish) was pretty impressive (Sunday),” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He had a big day. Without him, we wouldn’t even be talking about the last inning.”

Tampa Bay scratched a run across in the bottom of the eighth when Forsythe scored from third on a sacrifice fly by shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera.

Kirby Yates pitched two-thirds of an inning in the eighth and earned his first win of the season.

“Great team win,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Everybody in this building needed that. It’s been a frustrating couple days but this has definitely put some smiles on peoples’ faces.”

Orioles first baseman Chris Davis hit his 43rd home run of the season in the third inning off Rays starter Jake Odorizzi to give the Orioles a 3-1 lead.

Forsythe answered with a three-run blast off Orioles starter Kevin Gausman in the bottom of the fifth to put the Rays up 4-3.

NOTES: Rays OF Grady Sizemore was back in the lineup a day after he was hit in the knee by a pitch from Orioles reliever Darren O‘Day. ... Kevin Kiermaier got his first career walk-off as the Rays improved to 2-62 when trailing after eight innings. ...Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, lowering his road ERA to 6.20. He has a 2.13 ERA in seven home starts. ...Rays C Curt Casali (hamstring) was expected to return to the lineup Sunday but Rays manager Kevin Cash held him out. ...The Orioles won the season series against the Rays 10-9.