Rays win on Dickerson's RBI double

ST. PETERSURG, Fla. -- With starting pitcher Drew Smyly off his game, the Tampa Bay Rays needed to rely on their bats to get it done Wednesday. And the bottom of the order showed up.

Corey Dickerson, the No. 8 hitter, had an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Rays to a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Tampa Bay's Nos. 6-9 hitters -- Mikie Mahtook, Nick Franklin, Dickerson and Luke Maile -- combined for eight hits, four RBIs and five runs scored as the Rays (60-79) avoided a three-game sweep.

"The guys really impressed with the way they kept coming back," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We were facing tough pitching but a lot of guys contributed. Nick Franklin and (Kevin Kiermaier) had the big days. Mahtook helped us a lot offensively."

Tampa Bay got home runs from center fielder Kiermaier and Franklin, both off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy.

Kiermaier added a two-RBI bloop single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 5-5 and chase Bundy.

"It was one of those at-bats where he threw me every pitch he had," Kiermaier said. "I was just kind of reacting there on 3-2 and he threw me a heater away that was off the plate, and I was swinging. Luckily I hit it just far enough over (Manny) Machado's glove."

Bundy went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits. He had seven strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

"They were battling the whole time," Bundy said. "They were fouling off the pitches that weren't so good and hitting the good ones. It's just baseball. I have to get better."

Dickerson's game-winning hit came with the game tied at 6-6. Mahtook hit a single off Orioles reliever Michael Givens (8-2) and Dickerson followed with a two-out double to left center field that Adam Jones could not track down.

Mahtook had three hits and scored three runs.

"I was just up there trying to put together some good at-bats," Mahtook said. "I was able to work some counts and fight off some pitches and put the ball in play. I was fortunate for it to find some grass."

Dickerson also had an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning that scored designated hitter Logan Morrison and tied the game at 6-6.

Brad Boxberger (3-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win. Alex Colome struck out two in the ninth for his 31st save of the season. The Rays' bullpen held the Orioles to one hit in the final four innings.

"Boxberger has been the guy that's been hurt, but he's closed for them." Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Colome is quietly one of the best closers in baseball. We scored some runs off these guys and when you score six runs, you'd like to have a better result."

The Rays took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second on Franklin's sixth homer of the season, a two-run shot that scored Mahtook.

Baltimore came back with three runs in the top of the third.

Michael Bourn hit his fourth home run of the season off Smyly to tie the game at 3-3.

Machado scored from third on a passed ball and Jonathan Schoop added a sacrifice fly that scored designated hitter Mark Trumbo to take a 5-3 lead.

Smyly went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He also had two wild pitches.

"Drew had an off day," Cash said. "It looked like he and (Rays catcher) Luke Maile weren't on the same page. But it is what it is. We got a good win and we'll have a good flight getting out of here."

NOTES: Orioles 1B Chris Davis (hand) was not in the starting lineup Wednesday after leaving Tuesday's game early. Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that X-rays on Davis' hand were negative. Davis was 4-of-7 (.571) with two home runs and four RBIs in the series and was hitting .421 over the last five games. ... New Rays hitting coach Chad Mottola will join the team Thursday at Yankee Stadium. Mottola was promoted after spending the last three seasons as the team's minor league hitting instructor. ... Orioles RHP Chris Tillman is expected to return from the disabled list and start Sunday against the Tigers. ... Orioles RHP Darren O'Day will throw another bullpen session over the weekend and pitch a simulated game early next week before he is expected to be activated from the disabled list.