Orioles pull away late, sink Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Baltimore manager Buck Showalter wanted to see his starting pitching step up and Dylan Bundy responded, pitching seven solid innings as the Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 on Saturday at Tropicana Field.

"It's an example of why we think so much of him makeup-wise. He gives up that three spot and just goes on about his business, doesn't implode and gets us deep into the game," Showalter said after Bundy gave up two home runs on back-to-back pitches to tie the score in the third inning.

The Rays (40-37) had bounced back to tie the score, but the Orioles (36-38) rallied with two outs in the seventh for four runs to break it open.

Tampa Bay reliever Jumbo Diaz was one strike from getting out of a two-on, no-out jam, but the strike didn't come. Instead, Mark Trumbo hit a two-run double for a 5-3 lead and the next pitch was a two-run homer by Trey Mancini, putting the Orioles up 7-3.

"I don't think anybody hits a prettier line drive over the infield than Mark does," Showalter said. "It's fun to watch when he squares it up. That was a big knock and some add-on runs as well."

The loss went to reliever Jose Alvarado (0-3), who faced one batter to open the seventh and walked him, setting up what was the go-ahead run.

Baltimore had allowed at least five runs in 20 straight games, the first time any major league team has done that since the 1924 Philadelphia Phillies. The streak ended thanks to seven solid innings from Bundy (8-6).

The Orioles jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning against Rays rookie Jake Faria, who had allowed three earned runs in his first three major league starts. Faria hit Mancini and gave up a two-run homer to Welington Castillo.

Baltimore added a solo home run in the third from Adam Jones. It bounced off the top of the wall in straightaway center, just above the reach of a leaping Mallex Smith.

"They're a really good hitting team -- the two home runs they hit, those are mistakes that a good hitting team is not supposed to miss," Faria said. "I've just got to work on execution, trying not to be too fine but not leaving pitches over the middle."

Tampa Bay needed just two pitches to tie it up in the bottom of the third. After a two-out walk to Smith, Corey Dickerson hit a two-run homer down the right-field line and Evan Longoria hit the next pitch for a solo shot, tying the score 3-3.

The Rays have gone back-to-back 10 times this season, the most in the majors and already a team season record less than halfway through the year.

Faria had his fourth straight quality start to open his career, giving up three runs and five hits in six innings, but he failed to win for the first time.

"You go six, but the goal here is to go into the seventh, past the seventh," Faria said. "Ultimately, if you don't come with the W, as a team, that's not really where we want to be."

Bundy was also sharp, pitching seven innings and holding the Rays to five hits and three runs.

NOTES: The Rays made a long-awaited move at catcher, activating C Wilson Ramos from the 60-day disabled list and designating C Derek Norris for assignment. Ramos, recovering from ACL surgery last year, made his Rays debut batting sixth but went 0-for-3. ... Rays SS Matt Duffy, who hasn't played this season as he recovers from Achilles surgery, had a calcium deposit removed from his left heel Wednesday. He'll resume baseball activities as soon as the stitches heal. ... After needing extended bullpen work in Friday's loss, the Orioles recalled RHP Stefan Crichton from Triple-A Norfolk. RHP Miguel Castro, who pitched Friday, was optioned to Double-A Bowie to make room.