Preview: Orioles at Reds

Adam Duvall and the Cincinnati Reds broke out of a mini-slump in a big way and the former looks to help the latter claim an interleague series victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. Mired in an 0-for-13 stretch, Duvall belted his first career grand slam and matched a personal best with five RBIs in Tuesday's 9-3 rout at Great American Ball Park.

Joey Votto launched a two-run homer in the opener of the three-game set and is 5-for-15 with two doubles against Wednesday starter Ubaldo Jimenez, although the right-hander kept Cincinnati's current roster in the park during his career. While the National League Central-best Reds improved to 2-3 on their 10-game homestand, the American League East-leading Orioles have split their last eight contests since starting the season with a 4-0 mark. Adam Jones launched a two-run shot in the series opener to hit safely for the 11th time in 12 outings and Jonathan Schoop had an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he is 10-for-23 with two homers, six RBIs and five runs scored. The pair will test its mettle against promising newcomer Amir Garrett, who turned in two strong outings to begin his major-league career.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN, FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (0-0, 10.38 ERA) vs. Reds LH Amir Garrett (2-0, 1.42)

Jimenez has been fortunate that his team's bats came alive in his last two outings against the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, receiving no-decisions after 4 1/3 innings of work despite surrendering five runs in each tilt while allowing three balls to leave the yard. The 33-year-old Dominican is trying to rein in his troubles after his performance last season, during which he was saddled with a career-high ERA (5.44) while his 1.56 WHIP left plenty to be desired. Jimenez looks to rebound versus Cincinnati, against which he owns a 3-0 mark and a 3.00 ERA in six career starts.

Garrett extended his shutout streak to 12 innings before David Freese belted a two-run homer in the seventh of a 9-2 triumph at Pittsburgh last Wednesday. The 24-year-old rookie allowed just those two runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings in the lopsided victory. Garrett, who is listed at 6-foot-5, made the transition from being a college basketball player at St. John's to professional baseball by benefit of a 90-95 mph fastball, a slider and a late-fading changeup.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart has at least one hit in all but one game this season.

2. Baltimore RF Mark Trumbo recorded back-to-back multi-hit performances after going 0-for-11 with three strikeouts in his previous three games.

3. Reds RHP Drew Storen, who is one save shy of 100 for his career, struck out seven batters in his last three outings (3 1/3 innings).

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Reds 4