Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are beating up every team in their path except the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox are hoping to avoid a sweep of the three-game series when they host the Orioles in the finale on Thursday. Baltimore pulled off a one-run victory on Tuesday and defeated Boston in extra innings Wednesday as it pulled to within one game of the Texas Rangers for the second American League wild card spot.

The Red Sox are trying to lock up their playoff spot and own a magic number of one to clinch a postseason berth and three to clinch the AL East. Boston enjoys a winning record against every AL East opponent except the Orioles, who are 9-6 against the team with the best record in the majors. Baltimore ends the season with three straight at home against the Red Sox and controls its own destiny in the wild-card race with a four-game series at Tampa Bay, which is sitting atop the wild-card field, looming this weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (16-6, 3.70 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (9-12, 3.56)

Tillman got credit for his first career complete game in a losing effort last weekend, surrendering four run on six hits over eight innings at Toronto. The 25-year-old owns the most wins for Baltimore since Mike Mussina won 18 games in 1999 and will get a chance to surpass that mark with three starts remaining. Tillman allowed two runs in seven innings to win at Boston on Aug. 29 and held the Red Sox to two hits in seven scoreless frames on July 26.

Lackey went through most of the season pitching well and suffering losses or no-decisions due to poor run support, but the offense is making it up to him now. The veteran allowed a total of 11 runs on 15 hits in 12 innings over his last two starts but is 1-0 in that span thanks to the offense exploding for 21 combined runs. Lackey was on the wrong end of Tillman’s gem at Baltimore on July 26, when he was reached for five runs on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Embattled Orioles closer Jim Johnson has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 16.

2. Boston’s two-game slide marks its first since dropping three straight from Aug. 14-16.

3. Baltimore C Matt Wieters doubled twice on Wednesday, ending a string of nine straight games without an extra-base hit.

PREDICTION: Orioles 3, Red Sox 1