Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles have won three straight games and the Boston Red Sox are still searching for some answers. The Orioles will try to push it to four when they visit the Red Sox for the second of a four-game set on Saturday. Baltimore pounded out 15 hits in an 8-4 win in Friday’s opener to climb over .500 for the first time since opening day at 8-7 and even the season series with Boston, which started out with a pair of wins in Baltimore before falling off.

The Orioles are blessed with power up and down the lineup and got four hits and two RBIs from Jonathan Schoop in the No. 9 spot on Friday. Schoop and leadoff hitter Nick Markakis each delivered a pair of doubles in the contest while Nelson Cruz continued his tear against Red Sox pitching with two RBIs - giving him five in four meetings this season. Boston seemed to get something going with two wins in Chicago during the week but its problems with runners in scoring position came back on Friday as the Red Sox left 12 men on base in falling to 2-5 at home.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (0-1, 3.75 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Felix Doubront (1-2, 6.75)

Norris was knocked around for five runs in as many innings at Detroit in his season debut but showed much better form in holding the Toronto Blue Jays scoreless over seven innings in his next start. The 29-year-old has not pitched since April 12 after a rainout during the week. Norris missed Boston the first time around but struck out seven while allowing one run in 5 1/3 innings at the Red Sox on Aug. 28 after joining the Orioles last season.

Doubront picked up his lone win at Baltimore on April 3, holding the Orioles to three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. The Venezuela native put together his longest outing at New York last Sunday but came out on the losing end after yielding three runs in 6 2/3 frames. Doubront is strong in his career against Baltimore slugger Adam Jones (2-for-19) but has had some trouble against left-handed hitters Chris Davis (8-for-18) and Markakis (6-for-13).

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox INF Brock Holt made his season debut after being recalled on Friday and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado (knee) is scheduled to play a game in extended spring training on Saturday.

3. Boston DH David Ortiz got a scheduled day off on Friday but should be back Saturday and is 1-for-6 in his career against Norris.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Red Sox 6