Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox will try to clean up their act and secure a much-needed series win when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the rubber game of a three-game series on Sunday. Although they managed to split Saturday’s day-night doubleheader, the Red Sox committed five errors in the twinbill while falling to 1-4 on their 10-game homestand. Boston is 5-10 over its last 15 contests and again on the verge of falling 10 games below .500 for the first time this year.

In order to avoid that fate, the Red Sox will need to find a way to retire Orioles slugger Nelson Cruz, who had a home run and two doubles among a career-high five hits in Saturday’s nightcap. Cruz is 11-for-25 at Fenway Park in 2014 and a .400 hitter in 24 career games in Boston. He is 4-for-13 with a home run, two doubles and two walks in 15 plate appearances against Red Sox starter Jake Peavy.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-2, 3.86 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-7, 4.82)

Gausman is being recalled from the minors for the fourth time this season and third in less than a month. He went 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in a three-start stretch in June before giving up five runs in five innings against Tampa Bay in his most recent major-league outing on June 27. The fourth overall selection in the 2012 amateur draft, Gausman has given up two runs over 9 2/3 innings while striking out 12 in four career games (one start) against Boston.

Peavy has lost seven straight decisions and gone 12 consecutive starts without a win after being on the wrong end of a 2-0 decision against the Chicago Cubs on Monday. He yielded two runs in six innings while fanning seven in the contest, recording the third quality start in his last four appearances. The 33-year-old has given up nine runs on 18 hits in 12 2/3 frames versus Baltimore this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles are 17-9 at Boston since Sept. 20, 2011.

2. Red Sox 1B Mike Napoli has drawn at least one walk in nine straight games, the longest active streak in the majors.

3. Baltimore 1B Chris Davis was 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in the doubleheader.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Red Sox 4