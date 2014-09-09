Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles hope to reduce their magic number to single digits when they visit the Boston Red Sox for the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. Baltimore enters with a 10-game lead over both New York and Toronto, with a magic number of 11 to clinch its ninth American League East title and first since 1997. The Orioles posted their fifth win in seven games Monday, a 4-0 triumph behind a strong effort on the mound from Miguel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez scattered six hits over 6 1/3 innings as he improved to 4-0 lifetime against Boston while Steve Pearce recorded two hits and an RBI. David Ortiz’s double was the lone extra-base hit for the Red Sox, who have lost four of their last six contests. Boston has won only 19 of its 51 meetings with Baltimore since the beginning of the 2012 season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (11-5, 3.40 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Anthony Ranaudo (3-1, 4.63)

Tillman’s unbeaten streak reached 10 starts Thursday, when he received a no-decision after allowing three runs and five hits in six innings against Cincinnati. The 26-year-old is 4-0 during the stretch and has yielded fewer than four earned runs in each of his last 17 outings. Tillman, who hasn’t lost since falling to the Yankees on July 12, dropped to 5-3 lifetime against Boston on June 10 despite giving up only one run over six frames.

Ranaudo suffered his first career loss Wednesday, when he surrendered three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings at New York. The rookie won each of his first three major-league starts, completing six frames in each triumph. Ranaudo, who will be celebrating his 25th birthday when he takes the mound Tuesday, never has faced the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore’s double-digit lead in the division is its first since Sept. 22, 1979.

2. Boston recalled RHP Matt Barnes from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday and will use him out of the bullpen.

3. Orioles SS J.J. Hardy missed his third straight game Monday with a sore back and returned to Baltimore for a precautionary examination.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Red Sox 3