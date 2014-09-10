Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles attempt to complete a sweep and move closer to a division title when they visit the Boston Red Sox for the finale of their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Baltimore outscored Boston 8-1 in winning the first two contests and maintained its 10-game lead over Toronto in the American League East. Alejandro De Aza posted his second two-homer performance of the season and Adam Jones also went deep in Tuesday’s 4-1 triumph as the Orioles reduced their magic number for clinching their ninth division crown - and first since 1997 - to nine.

Baltimore increased its major league-leading home run total to 191 and improved to 33-19 against the Red Sox since the start of the 2012 season. Xander Bogaerts accounted for Boston’s lone run with a solo blast as the club lost for the fifth time in seven contests. The Red Sox lost another member due to illness as Will Middlebrooks joined Brock Holt (four games) on the sidelines after playing five innings.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (14-4, 3.69 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-8, 4.90)

Chen’s unbeaten streak reached five starts Friday as he was forced to settle for a no-decision at Tampa Bay despite scattering four hits over six scoreless innings. The 29-year-old native of Taiwan has been nearly unbeatable over the last four months, losing only twice in his last 21 outings. Chen improved to 4-3 lifetime against Boston on June 11, when he struck out seven while allowing four hits in seven scoreless frames.

Workman came away from his start at the New York Yankees on Thursday with a moral victory, receiving a no-decision after suffering the loss in each of his previous eight games - including one relief appearance. The 26-year-old produced a quality start versus New York as he was in line for the win after allowing three runs and five hits in six innings before the bullpen faltered. Workman posted his only victory of the season - and lone career triumph over the Orioles - in Baltimore on June 10, when he held the division rivals to one hit and one walk in 6 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston RHP Matt Barnes made a successful major-league debut Tuesday, striking out two and allowing three hits over three scoreless innings.

2. Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Tuesday’s contest and could be shut down for the rest of the season due to inflammation in his left hand and wrist.

3. Baltimore SS J.J. Hardy missed his fourth straight game Tuesday as he received a cortisone injection in his sacroiliac joint earlier in the day but still hopes to return to the lineup Friday against the Yankees.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Red Sox 2