Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have managed to win their first three series but are having a little bit more trouble the second time through the starting rotation. Joe Kelly will attempt to stabilize things when the Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a four-game series on Friday.

Boston rebuilt its starting rotation over the winter by importing Rick Porcello, Wade Miley and Justin Masterson to go along with holdovers Clay Buchholz and Kelly. All five turned in decent efforts the first time through the rotation, but Buchholz, Masterson and Miley were all lit up the second time through, and the offense could only bail out Masterson. The Orioles have an offense capable of striking quickly and put up five runs in the sixth inning en route to a 7-5 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday that clinched a series win. Adam Jones is leading the way with four home runs, nine RBIs and nine runs scored in the last six games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (1-0, 1.29)

Jimenez lost his spot in the starting rotation last season but won the job back in the spring and proved himself capable while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings against Toronto on Saturday. The Dominican Republic native surrendered one hit and issued one walk in that turn. Jimenez has never had that kind of success against Boston and owns a 1-3 record with a 9.37 ERA in seven career starts against the division rivals.

Kelly was on the disabled list to start the season and was expected to take a rehab turn in the minor leagues on Saturday before being summoned to duty. The 26-year-old operated in the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball and struck out eight in seven innings while yielding one hit to beat the Yankees. Kelly faced the Orioles twice after joining the Red Sox last season, going 1-1 while allowing a total of five earned runs in 13 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles 1B Chris Davis is 3-for-17 with 11 strikeouts in the last four games.

2. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado has hit safely in four straight games after beginning the season without a hit in the first five contests.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia is 6-for-11 in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 2