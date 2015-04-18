Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox built a deep lineup in the offseason and are reaping the rewards early in 2015. The Red Sox will try to clinch a fourth straight non-losing series to begin the season when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a four-game series on Saturday.

Boston spent a lot of money to bring in Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez over the winter, and the result is a lineup that is potent from top to bottom. The Red Sox put that on display in the series opener Friday, when No. 9 hitter Ryan Hanigan belted a tying home run before No. 8 hitter Xander Bogaerts drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. The roster overhaul was completed in part to compete with the Orioles, who ran away with the American League East last season and have taken the season series from Boston in each of the last three campaigns. Baltimore had to go to its bullpen earlier than planned Friday, when Ubaldo Jimenez was tossed for intentionally throwing at Sandoval in the fourth inning while carrying a no-hitter.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, MASN 2 (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Chris Tillman (1-1, 7.71 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (1-1, 7.84)

Tillman allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings to pick up a win at Tampa Bay in the opener but could not get out of the third inning against Toronto on Sunday. The 27-year-old was reached for seven runs (three earned) on as many hits and three walks while surrendering a pair of home runs. Tillman has never had much trouble against Boston, building up a 7-3 record with a 2.69 ERA in 16 career starts.

Buchholz was masterful in an opening day win over the Philadelphia Phillies but demonstrated the inconsistency that had some wary of his position at the top of the staff in his following start. The Texas native was lit up for 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits and a pair of walks in 3 1/3 innings at the New York Yankees on Sunday. Buchholz no-hit Baltimore in his second career start in 2007 and is 9-4 with a 3.86 ERA against the division rivals in 17 career games.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz went 0-for-3 in Friday’s opener and is batting .171.

2. Orioles 1B Steve Pearce is 0-for-12 in the last three games to drop to .143.

3. Boston closer Koji Uehara has yet to allow a baserunner in two appearances while notching four strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Orioles 8, Red Sox 6