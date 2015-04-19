Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles have managed to hold the powerful Boston Red Sox to a total of four runs in the first two contests of their four-game set. The Orioles attempt to match those pitching efforts and take the series lead when they visit the Red Sox again on Sunday.

Boston managed just enough to earn a 3-2 win in the series opener on Friday but could not get to Chris Tillman in Saturday’s 4-1 setback. The Red Sox averaged 6.2 runs while going 6-3 in the first nine games of the season but are just 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the two contests against Baltimore. The Orioles, who failed to get a hit with a runner in scoring position in Friday’s loss, went 3-for-9 in that situation on Saturday. Slugger Chris Davis is starting to heat up, as he homered in the win to improve to 5-for-13 with five RBIs in his last three games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (1-1, 1.42 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Rick Porcello (1-1, 3.86)

Gonzalez allowed only one run in his season debut at Tampa Bay on April 5 but fought his control, issuing five walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old Mexican cleaned that up in his second turn as he struck out a career-high 10 while walking one in seven frames to defeat the New York Yankees. Gonzalez, who always has been sharp against Boston in his career, allowed one earned run in 14 1/3 innings over two starts at Fenway Park last season.

Porcello made his Fenway debut on Monday and worked eight strong innings in a win over the Washington Nationals, surrendering four runs (three earned) and four hits. The 26-year-old is at his best when he keeps the ball on the ground and already has run into some trouble by yielding three home runs in two outings. Porcello, who did not get a chance to take the mound as a member of the Tigers while being swept by Baltimore in the American League Division Series last October, is 3-5 with a 4.28 ERA in nine career starts against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez and 2B Dustin Pedroia are a combined 0-for-14 in the series.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones has hit safely in eight straight games to lift his average to .415.

3. Boston UT Brock Holt went 3-for-4 on Saturday and has recorded multiple hits in three of his four starts.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Orioles 2