Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox sit in last place in the American League East in large part due to their struggles against division foes. The Red Sox will try to snap a seven-game losing streak against the AL East and even the series at a game apiece when they host the Baltimore Orioles in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Boston came into the series hot with four wins in six games, including a 13-2 drubbing of the Kansas City Royals on the road on Sunday. The Orioles brought the Red Sox right back down to earth and extended their winning streak in the series to six straight with a 6-4 win in Tuesday’s series opener. The loss dropped Boston to 10-22 against the AL East while Baltimore improved to 23-19 within the division. The Orioles will try to maintain their dominance when they turn to Bud Norris against Clay Buchholz on Tuesday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Bud Norris (2-5, 7.57 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (4-6, 3.87)

Norris’ stat line still looks ugly, but the veteran is starting to put together some more consistent outings. The 30-year-old surrendered two runs over six innings in a loss at Philadelphia on Thursday – the second time in three starts that he allowed two or fewer runs. Norris started against Boston on April 26 and picked up the win while yielding three runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Buchholz turned in his sixth quality start in eight outings at Atlanta on Thursday, when he held the Braves to a pair of unearned runs in seven innings. The Texan has not surrendered a home run in any of his last five starts. Buchholz last faced Baltimore at home on April 18 and scattered two runs and 11 hits over six innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones (shoulder) sat out for the fifth time in seven games on Tuesday and is unlikely to play in the series.

2. Boston 1B Mike Napoli, who was dropped to No. 8 in the order and struck out four times on Tuesday, is 0-for-12 over his last three games.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado is 12-for-23 over his last five games with six runs scored and six RBIs.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Orioles 4