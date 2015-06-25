Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox snapped a six-game slide against the Baltimore Orioles and a seven-game skid against American League East opponents on Wednesday. The Red Sox will now try to win a series against an AL East foe for the first time since late April when they host the Orioles in the rubber match of a three-game set Thursday.

Boston has won four of its last six games overall and scored at least four runs in each of those six contests, including a 5-1 triumph Wednesday. The Red Sox did all of their damage in the sixth inning in the win as David Ortiz capped the rally with a two-run blast to dead center. The lone run came in sharp contrast to the recent performance of the Baltimore offense, which totaled 24 runs in winning its previous three games. The Orioles could find runs difficult to come by again Thursday, when Boston rookie Eduardo Rodriguez opposes Miguel Gonzalez.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (5-4, 3.33 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1, 3.13)

Gonzalez is taking the mound for the first time since leaving a start against Boston on June 9 with a groin injury. The Mexico native, who held the Red Sox scoreless over 4 1/3 innings in that June 9 outing, worked five innings in a rehab start at Double-A on Saturday. Gonzalez is 5-1 with a 2.93 ERA in 11 career games – nine starts – against Boston.

Rodriguez is facing the team that traded him away last season for the second time in his brief career. The 22-year-old, who went to Boston in exchange for left-handed reliever Andrew Miller, was rocked for nine runs in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto on June 14 but bounced back to win at Kansas City on Friday while surrendering one run in 6 1/3 frames. Rodriguez held Baltimore scoreless on three hits and three walks in six innings on June 9 but did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez (left hand) and 2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring) both left Wednesday’s game.

2. Baltimore DH Jimmy Paredes is 8-for-17 over his last four games.

3. Boston 1B Mike Napoli is 0-for-6 with six strikeouts in the series.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Orioles 1