Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

A week ago the Baltimore Orioles were in danger of dropping below the Boston Red Sox and into last place in the American League East. Wins in three straight and 11 of 15 have brought the Orioles back to .500, and they will try to continue the hot month when they visit the Red Sox for the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

Baltimore has not been above .500 since heading into play on Aug. 24 at 62-61, but battled its way out of a funk to pull within 3 1/2 games of the AL’s second wild card. The Orioles wrapped up a three-game sweep of the rival Washington Nationals with a 5-4 win on Thursday, highlighted by Matt Wieters’ two-run, go-ahead home run in the eighth inning. Baltimore avoided dipping into last place by taking two of three from Boston at home Sep. 14-16, and the Red Sox dropped the final three of a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays to open the homestand this week and cement their place at the bottom of the AL East. The Red Sox will try to bounce back behind surprising lefty Rich Hill while the Orioles counter with Kevin Gausman.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (3-6, 4.26 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Rich Hill (1-0, 1.93)

Gausman was reached for four runs and eight hits in six innings without factoring in the decision at Tampa Bay on Sunday. The LSU product surrendered a total of one run in 11 innings during his previous two appearances, including a six-inning, two-hit, no-run effort in a win over Boston on Sep. 14. Gausman is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA in nine career games – four starts – against the Red Sox.

Hill is in a major league rotation for the first time since 2009 and is taking advantage of the opportunity with back-to-back dominating efforts. The 35-year-old struck out 10 in each of his first two starts and yielded a total of three runs in 14 innings while walking one. Hill has never made a start against Baltimore in his career but owns a 1.50 ERA in 10 career relief appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval has been out of the lineup since Sunday and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones (back) underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed only inflammation and is day-to-day.

3. Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) was shut down for the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 2