Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox used a pair of rainouts in the season-opening series at Cleveland to shuffle the rotation, allowing ace David Price the opportunity to start the home opener on Monday when they host the Baltimore Orioles. Price is the most expensive free agent ever signed by Boston and is eager to make a good first impression on the home fans.

Both the Red Sox and the Orioles were intent on making strong starts this season after disappointing results in 2015, and both clubs have delivered. Baltimore is undefeated through five games and Boston has taken three of its first five after earning a series win in Toronto. The Orioles are allowing an average of two runs and gave up a season high in a 5-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday while Manny Machado paced the offense by going 4-for-4 with a home run. Boston’s offense averaged seven runs in the first four games but finally went cold on Sunday in a 3-0 loss.

TV: 2:05 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Yovani Gallardo (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (1-0, 3.00)

Gallardo had his original three-year agreement with Baltimore changed to two years with a club option for a third due to reported concerns about his shoulder, but he looked completely healthy while mowing down the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Mexico native scattered one run, two hits and three walks over five innings while striking out four to earn the win. Gallardo faced the Red Sox twice as a member of the Texas Rangers last season and went 1-1 while allowing a total of six runs – five earned – in 11 frames.

Price inked a seven-year, $217 million contract with Boston over the winter to headline the staff for years to come and looked worth it for most of the afternoon at Cleveland on Tuesday. The former Cy Young Award winner struck out 10 in six innings and yielded two runs on five hits and a pair of walks to earn the win. Price has plenty of history against Baltimore from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays and owns an 8-4 record with a 2.65 ERA in 19 career starts against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston RF Mookie Betts is 1-for-18 in the last four games.

2. Orioles RF Mark Trumbo has multiple hits in three of the first five games and is 4-of-8 in the last two contests.

3. Baltimore took 11 of the 19 meetings between the division rivals last season.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Orioles 2