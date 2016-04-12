Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox spent a lot of money and sent away some top prospects to fix the top of their rotation and the back of their bullpen, but it didn’t show in the home opener. The Red Sox will try to bounce back and hand the Baltimore Orioles their first loss when they host the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

New ace David Price squandered a three-run lead and ended up allowing five in five innings before new closer Craig Kimbrel surrendered a tiebreaking three-run home run in the top of ninth. The Orioles spent their money and prospects in the offseason locking up sluggers, and Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis both delivered in Monday’s 9-7 triumph. Baltimore’s pitching staff surrendered a total of 10 runs in the first five games to carry those five wins, but the offense turned it around when Trumbo’s three-run blast off Price gave the team a lead in the third inning and Davis’ three-run blast off Kimbrel in the ninth gave it the win. The Orioles set a franchise record with six straight wins to open the season and have taken 11 in a row dating back to last season.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Mike Wright (2015: 3-5, 6.04 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Clay Buchholz (0-0, 11.25 ERA)

Wright earned himself a rotation spot in the spring but had his season debut pushed back due to a rainout over the weekend. The 26-year-old made 12 appearances – nine starts – in his rookie campaign last season and yielded 52 hits in 44 2/3 innings. Wright made one start against the Red Sox on Sep. 16 and was rocked for six runs on as many hits in three innings to suffer the loss.

Buchholz struggled to stay in the strike zone and needed 94 pitches to make it through four-plus innings at Cleveland last week. The 31-year-old Texan was ripped for five runs and six hits while walking three but was bailed out by the offense and did not factor in the decision. Buchholz is 10-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 19 career games – 18 starts – against Baltimore.

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones (ribs) did not start the last four games but entered Monday as a defensive replacement and could start soon.

2. Boston RHP Koji Uehara has yet to allow a hit in four appearances.

3. Baltimore 3B Manny Machado hit safely in each of the first six games and is 6-for-7 in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Red Sox 3