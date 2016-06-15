Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles took over sole possession of first place in the American League East with a combination of pitching and power, and the Boston Red Sox would like to return the favor. The Red Sox will try to pull back into a tie for first place in the AL East when they host the Orioles in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

The Orioles offense combined for 13 strikeouts on Tuesday but also slugged a pair of home runs in support of a strong effort from Chris Tillman in a 3-2 triumph. The win snapped a three-game slide and was a departure from the beginning of the road trip in Toronto, where the Baltimore pitching staff let up a combined 30 runs in the four-game series. Boston has dropped seven of its last 11 games to lose control of the East, with three of those setbacks coming against the Orioles. The Red Sox lead the majors in several offensive categories, including runs scored, but have been outscored 52-47 while dropping five of the first eight meetings with Baltimore.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, MASN2 (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (2-5, 4.73 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Steven Wright (7-4, 2.09)

Wilson is enduring a five-start winless streak but got enough offensive support to stay out of the decision at Toronto on Thursday. The Virginia native was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings in a game the Orioles went on to win 6-5. Wilson matched up with Wright on May 30 and came away with a loss despite holding the Boston offense to three runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in 6 2/3 frames.

Wright continues to baffle opposing hitters with his knuckleball and did not allow an earned run in either of his last two starts. The 31-year-old ran his streak to four wins in as many starts by holding the Minnesota Twins to an unearned run on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 7 1/3 innings on Friday. Wright tossed a complete game at Baltimore on May 30, scattering two runs, four hits and five walks over the nine frames to earn the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Orioles have homered 32 times in 13 games this month.

2. Six of Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr.’s seven hits this month have gone for extra bases.

3. Baltimore SS Manny Machado is 6-for-14 with two homers and six runs scored in the last three games.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Orioles 2