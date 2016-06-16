Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

(Updated: CHANGES day in first sentence)

The Boston Red Sox pulled back into a tie for first place in the American League East and evened the series with a 6-4 victory on Wednesday over the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox can take sole possession of the East and even the season series against the Orioles when they host the rubber match of the three-game set on Thursday.

Boston has not won a series against an AL East opponent since taking three in a row from the New York Yankees to bridge April and May but put itself in position to grab a set from Baltimore with Wednesday’s triumph. The offense is going to keep the Red Sox in games more often than not, and they broke out for five runs in the third inning of the victory after being held to two in Tuesday’s series-opening loss. The Orioles have dropped four of their last five games – all against division opponents – and watched the staff surrender 31 runs in those four losses. AL home run leader Mark Trumbo managed a pair of singles on Wednesday but has gone seven straight games without a blast for Baltimore.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Tyler Wilson (2-5, 4.73 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 6.06)

Wilson is enduring a five-start winless streak but got enough offensive support to stay out of the decision at Toronto on Thursday. The Virginia native was knocked around for five runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings in a game the Orioles went on to win 6-5. Wilson matched up with Wright on May 30 and came away with a loss despite holding the Boston offense to three runs on eight hits and a pair of walks in 6 2/3 frames.

Rodriguez was sharp in his season debut at Baltimore on May 31 but had less success in his next two outings. The Venezuela native was ripped for four home runs at home against Toronto on June 5 and surrendered another blast while being charged with four runs on six hits and four walks at Minnesota on Saturday. Rodriguez kept the ball in the park over six innings against the Orioles in that May 31 outing and earned the win to improve to 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA in four career starts against the division rivals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Chris Young (quad tightness) left Wednesday’s game and is day-to-day.

2. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 5-for-13 with three home runs and five RBIs in the last three games.

3. Each of the top five hitters in the Boston lineup recorded multiple hits on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 9, Orioles 4