Preview: Orioles at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox emerged from a nine-game road trip with a two-game lead in the American League East, though the race is far from over. The Red Sox will try to grow the advantage when they host the second-place Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a three-game series on Monday.

Boston rallied for an 11-8 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday that pushed it two games ahead in the East and gave it a 6-3 road trip through Oakland, San Diego and Toronto. The Red Sox are only four games clear of the fourth-place New York Yankees and will play the remainder of their games within the American League East, including seven more each against the Yankees and Orioles and a three-game series against Toronto closing the regular season. Baltimore and Toronto are tied for the wild card lead, two games clear of the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers, with seven teams within four games of the top spot. The Orioles went 4-2 on their six-game road trip to keep the pressure on the Red Sox while pulling even with the Blue Jays and finished up with a pair of wins over the Tigers that featured six total home runs from the powerful offense.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN 2 (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles LH Wade Miley (8-12, 5.49 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH David Price (15-8, 3.87)

Miley has been off since allowing four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings against New York on Sept. 4 and has yet to impress since joining Baltimore at the trade deadline. The Louisiana native is 1-4 with a 7.15 ERA in seven starts with the Orioles and is allowing opponents a .319 batting average. Miley spent 2015 with Boston before being traded in the offseason and went 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts at Fenway Park.

Price earned his sixth win in as many starts at San Diego on Wednesday, when he scattered two runs and six hits over seven innings while striking out eight. The former Cy Young Award winner allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last five outings and went over 201 strikeouts on the season (201) last time out. Price surrendered one run in six innings to earn a win at Baltimore on Aug. 17 and is 9-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 22 career starts against the Orioles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox DH David Ortiz (535) moved past Jimmie Foxx and into 18th on the all-time home run list.

2. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton recorded his 41st save in as many chances on Sunday.

3. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia recorded multiple hits in eight of his last 10 games to lift his batting average to .329.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 8, Orioles 2