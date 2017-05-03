Tensions are escalating between the visiting Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, who meet for the eighth time when they continue their four-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Orioles third baseman Manny Machado was livid Tuesday after a Boston pitcher threw behind him for the second time since his slide injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia last month.

"I've lost mad respect for that team and that organization," Machado told reporters after Chris Sale threw behind him in Baltimore's 5-2 setback Tuesday. After Machado homered in the loss, the third time he's gone deep against Boston in five games, he called for league action against Red Sox pitching during an expletive-laced tirade. Hanley Ramirez homered twice for Boston and also went deep on April 23 against Kevin Gausman, who allowed three homers in that game and looks to atone for it in Wednesday's start. On the mound for the Red Sox will be left-hander Drew Pomeranz, who makes his third start against Baltimore this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MASN (Baltimore), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (1-2, 7.50 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (2-1, 4.15)

Gausman is mired in a three-start tailspin that began in Cincinnati, when he was knocked around for eight runs on eight hits in only 2 2/3 innings for his first loss before following that up with the debacle against the Red Sox. The 26-year-old matched his season high with six innings at Yankee Stadium last time out, giving up five runs on eight hits. Mookie Betts is 10-for-23 with three homers off Gausman.

Pomeranz earned his first victory in four decisions against Baltimore in his season debut for the Red Sox, permitting one run and four hits over six innings. He was a hard-luck loser at Baltimore 10 days later despite allowing two runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Pomeranz has surrendered five home runs over his last three turns, but overcame two of them to beat the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles CF Adam Jones, who accused Boston fans of leveling racial slurs Monday, received a standing ovation in his first at-bat Tuesday.

2. Ramirez has hit safely in eight straight games and boasts at least one RBI in five in a row.

3. Orioles C Welington Castillo was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis.

PREDICTION: Orioles 5, Red Sox 4