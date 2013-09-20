Red Sox 3, Orioles 1: John Lackey took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Stephen Drew hit a two-run homer as Boston avoided a three-game sweep against visiting Baltimore and clinched a playoff berth.

Dustin Pedroia added an RBI single and Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits and scored a run for the Red Sox, whose magic number to capture the American League East was reduced to one.

Lackey (10-12) coasted through the first 6 1/3 innings, issuing just two walks before Adam Jones broke up the no-hitter in impressive fashion with a solo blast to left that sailed well out of the stadium. Chris Tillman (16-7) was charged with three runs on seven hits in seven innings for the Orioles, who slipped two games behind co-leaders Texas and Tampa Bay in the AL wild-card race.

The Red Sox rallied for three runs in the second inning against Tillman, beginning with Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s double into the right-field corner. Drew followed with an opposite-field blast to left and Bradley doubled before coming home on Pedroia’s hit.

Lackey threw 113 pitches in his second complete game of the season. He allowed two hits and struck out eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Boston RF Shane Victorino (jammed thumb) missed the game and is day-to-day. … The Red Sox clinched the 21st playoff berth in franchise history and first since 2009. … Boston will host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday to begin its final home series of the regular season. The Orioles continue their road trip with a four-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays.