Red Sox 4, Orioles 2: David Ortiz homered and Felix Doubront worked 6 2/3 strong innings as Boston evened the series with visiting Baltimore.

Brock Holt tripled in the tiebreaking run and scored for the Red Sox, who have won three of their last four. Doubront struck out seven and allowed two runs on five hits and a pair of walks before Junichi Tazawa bridged the gap to Koji Uehara, who worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his fourth save for Boston.

Nelson Cruz drove in both runs as the Orioles had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Bud Norris (0-2) started for Baltimore and was charged with four runs on five hits while fanning seven in 6 1/3 frames.

Nick Markakis led off the game with a single and stole second before Cruz sent a two-out RBI single up the middle to give the Orioles a quick lead. The Red Sox got that run back when Mike Napoli grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice in the next half-inning and took the lead in the fourth when Ortiz led off and wrapped a 3-2 fastball around the foul pole in right for his third home run.

Cruz was initially ruled out on a close play at first that would have ended the sixth inning but the call was reversed on replay and Adam Jones came in from third with the tying run. Holt put Boston back on top in the seventh when his triple into the gap in right-center scored Mike Carp, and Holt came in on Jonathan Herrera’s safety squeeze bunt.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The benches briefly cleared in the seventh inning when David Ross squared to bunt and Norris sent a fastball up and in, causing some yelling from Ross and the mild skirmish. … Boston OF Grady Sizemore made his first start of the season in right field as Daniel Nava got the afternoon off. … Cruz has seven RBIs in five games against the Red Sox this season.