Red Sox 6, Orioles 5
April 21, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

Red Sox 6, Orioles 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Red Sox 6, Orioles 5: Dustin Pedoria doubled in the ninth inning and later scored the winning run on David Lough’s two-out throwing error as Boston rallied to defeat visiting Baltimore.

Pedroia slammed a one-out pitch from Brian Matusz (1-1) off the top of the Green Monster in left-center field as two fans reached over to try to catch the ball. David Ortiz was walked intentionally after a wild pitch and Mike Napoli was hit by a pitch from Darren O‘Day before Mike Carp lined out to left fielder Lough, who launched a wild throw far off the plate to allow Pedroia - who was retreating back to third after tagging up - to score the decisive run.

Edward Mujica (1-1) struck out the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth as four Boston relievers combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Adam Jones went 4-for-5 for the Orioles, who committed three errors while blowing a 5-0 advantage after 5 1/2 innings.

Nelson Cruz hit a one-out homer in the first and Baltimore added two more later in the inning on Matt Wieters’ RBI single and J.J. Hardy’s sacrifice fly. The Orioles made it 4-0 in the fifth, when Lough hit an RBI ground-rule double down the right-field line, and Jones finished Jake Peavy’s night with a run-scoring single to left in the sixth.

Boston broke through in the bottom of the sixth as Jonny Gomes ended Ubaldo Jimenez’s outing by smacking a curveball over the wall in left for a three-run homer. Ortiz singled in a run in the seventh to bring the Red Sox within one and the tying run scored when Grady Sizemore beat a poor throw home by Orioles third baseman Jonathan Schoop on Napoli’s bases-loaded grounder.

GAME NOTEBOOK: All three of Cruz’s homers this season have come against Boston, as well as eight of his 12 RBIs. … Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks (calf) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. ... Baltimore SS Hardy left after six innings due to a hamstring injury. … Jimenez allowed three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings, while Peavy yielded five runs, 10 hits and four walks over 5 2/3 frames in his roughest outing of the season.

