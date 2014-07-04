FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orioles at Red Sox, ppd.
July 4, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Orioles at Red Sox, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Orioles at Red Sox, ppd.: The series opener between Baltimore and host Boston was postponed due to inclement weather associated with Hurricane Arthur.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday. The first contest is scheduled to begin at 1:05 p.m. ET, while the nightcap remains at its original start time of 7:15 p.m. ET.

The scheduled starters for Friday, Baltimore’s Miguel Gonzalez and Boston’s Jon Lester, are on tap to pitch in the matinee Saturday. Ubaldo Jimenez goes in the nightcap for the Orioles opposite John Lackey.

