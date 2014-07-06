Orioles 7, Red Sox 4 (2nd)

(Updated: UPDATING: Correcting Machado’s stats in Game Notebook.)

Orioles 7, Red Sox 4: Nelson Cruz homered and doubled twice among a career-high five hits as visiting Baltimore earned a split of the day-night doubleheader.

Nick Hundley belted a two-run homer and Steve Pearce recorded two hits and an RBI as the Orioles recorded 16 hits in winning for the fifth time in six games. Cruz, whose home run tied him for the major-league lead with 27, was thrown out in the eighth attempting to stretch a double into a triple and complete the cycle.

Stephen Drew homered for the second time in the doubleheader to pace the Red Sox, who dropped to 1-4 on their 10-game homestand. John Lackey (9-6) tied a season high with 11 strikeouts and walked just one but was charged with five runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings to suffer the loss.

Lackey stranded five runners in scoring position in the first three innings but was unable to escape harm in the fourth, when Manny Machado singled and Hundley followed with a blast to center field. Drew’s two-run shot in the bottom of the frame and RBI hits by Brock Holt and Daniel Nava chased Orioles starter Ubaldo Jimenez and gave Boston a short-lived 4-2 lead.

Cruz halved the deficit with a shot over the Green Monster in the fifth and Baltimore utilized four singles, two walks and an error to plate four runs in the sixth against Lackey and two relievers. Brad Brach (3-0) picked up the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Jimenez and three more relievers were perfect through three frames before Zach Britton worked the ninth for his 13th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Jimenez gave up four runs and five hits with six walks in 3 2/3 innings. ... Machado was 2-for-5 with a run scored in his return from a five-game suspension. ... Drew, who went the first 20 games of the year without a home run before slugging a solo shot in the opener, became the first Red Sox player to go deep in both games of a doubleheader since Jacoby Ellsbury on Sept. 25, 2011.